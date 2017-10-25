Washington Park Went Pink to Fight Breast Cancer

More than 10,000 people have teamed up to fight against breast cancer. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On Oct. 15, thousands of people lined up to walk in Washington Park to support cancer research. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in Albany, hosted by the American Cancer Society, is a noncompetitive 3-mile walk that fundraises to support cancer victims.

According to American Cancer Society, cancer is the second leading cause of death in women. And in 2017, more than 40,000 women will die from it. However, there are more than 3.1 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

One walker, 52-year-old Chanel Brown, said, “The event means everything to me, because I’m a six-year survivor.”

When asked about what she would say to someone who is suffering from cancer today, she replied, “Just keep hope, pray, and everything will be alright.”

The event raised $770,000 to help save lives from breast cancer. The cancer society uses the proceeds to provide services and support for patients and families.

“We really are just there for all-around cancer care,” says Elizabeth Hunter, a staff partner of the cancer society.

According to American Cancer Society, more than 200,000 cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed this year. Approximately 2.7 percent of women will die from breast cancer.

The color pink represents this form of cancer and Washington Park went pink that day. There were people of all ages giving support and fighting against the disease last Sunday.

The American Cancer Society was founded in May of 1913. “We have a 1-800 number and they can help you with anything and everything as 24 hours a day 7 days a week. They are cancer specialists, so they will answer the phone…I think having they there if you just need to cry, if you’re scared or you want to talk with someone in the morning or if you need help…I’d say that’s definitely one of the most beneficial things we have,” says Elizabeth Hunter.

The event also had an opening ceremony, a food court, and activities such as Zumba and Yoga, and vendor tables in the Pink Promenade. In addition, there were pink hair extensions, an activity area for kids with cookie decorating, a tent for dogs, and the Making Strides Store.

People came to the event to celebrate, support, and remember loved-ones.

“I do the walk every year. And I have been doing it for 15 years in memory of my baby sister Kathy and I miss her so much. It means a lot to me. I hope they find a cure someday,” said walker Karen Wittemayer.