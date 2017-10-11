Volleyball Continues Hot Streak with Win Against Hartford

The UAlbany women’s volleyball team swept Hartford for their first America East Conference road win of the year on Friday.

UAlbany was also supposed to face UMBC on Sunday, but the match was postponed due to facility issues.

The Friday win improved the Great Danes record to 3-1 in the America East and 3-13 overall, Hartford dropped to 0-3 in the America East, and 3-13 overall.

After starting off the season winless in their first 12 matches, the Great Danes have found recent success in their America East play, beating Binghamton, UMass Lowell, and Hartford to start conference play, only losing to New Hampshire.

In the Friday matchup against Hartford the Lady Danes controlled much of the match, sweeping Hartford in three straight sets. Three Great Danes had at least nine kills in the match, led by Akuabata Okenwa who had 11 kills to go along with four blocks. Taylor Robinson added nine kills and five blocks and Tatiana Tiangco notched nine kills and three blocks. Nicole Otero had 21 digs for UAlbany in the winning effort.

Abby Nash almost eclipsed a double double for Hartford with nine kills and 12 digs. Brittany Braun and Jenna Bridges each had eight kills apiece for the Hawks.

In the first set UAlbany and Hartford battled back and forth for most of the set before Robinson and Okenwa blocked a Hartford attack and then a Hartford error gave UAlbany the first set win 26-24.

UAlbany controlled much of the second set, leading 14-8 at one point and sustaining that lead for most of the set. UAlbany won five of the last six points to take the second set 25-17, going up 2-0 in the match.

Nina Holmes led the Great Danes in the third set, setting the pace early with seven straight points of her serve, giving UAlbany an early 7-2 lead. UAlbany eventually went up 16-8 in the set, before Hartford made their run, pulling within four twice. Taylor Robinson ended any hopes the Hawks had for a comeback with a pair of kills to take the third set 25-20 and sweeping the match 3-0.

UAlbany had a quick turnaround to Baltimore to face UMBC on Sunday in another America East Conference matchup, but the match was postponed at the RAC Arena due to facility issues. A potential makeup date has not been announced.

Up next for the Great Danes they get set to take on Stony Brook at home on Sunday October 15th at 2p.m. at the University Gym.