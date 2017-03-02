Unease Amid New Changes to Commencement Schedule

Recent changes to University at Albany’s May Commencement Weekend received a mixed reaction from graduates, despite the administration’s promise of creating a unified experience for all.

In the past the May ceremony has featured 30 ceremonies in roughly 12 venues, and now the weekend, May 19 through 21, will be condensed into 11 events in four venues, according to university spokesman Karl Luntta. Four specific changes have been made: there are now undergraduate ceremonies by school or college as opposed to per department, Friday is now designated solely for graduate students, ceremonies for each graduate department have been eliminated, and now the university will only have a May commencement weekend.

Traditionally, undergraduates and graduate students would graduate from their specific department together. However, this year Friday is reserved for graduate students, Saturday for undergraduate college or school-specific graduations and Sunday as the university-wide graduation.

“We wanted to create a unified signature weekend for all students and families,” Luntta said.

He went on to explain that with so many events and individual departments in the past, the university was “in a sense competing against ourselves.”

Those in smaller schools, such as the School of Public Health, welcomed the changes.

“The ceremony now feels more personal for those of us that are public health majors, though from what I have heard it seems like that is the opposite for a lot of students,” September Johnson said.

Michelle Leung, also a public health major, welcomes the changes, but for different reasons.

“It doesn’t really affect the public health program [from past years], but I think it seems less chaotic than from previous years,” she said.

In the past she would have to run from one friend’s graduation to another because they were in different departments and the ceremonies were scheduled around the same time. In some cases Leung would have to choose whose ceremony to attend.

Although hosting ceremonies by department simplifies attending graduations for family and friends, it can also lead to a less personalized experience for those in larger schools such as the College of Arts and Sciences which has over 20 departments ranging from Africana Studies to Chemistry to Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies.

“It disregards all your hard work because you put in all that work and you don’t get recognized,” Samantha Villamor said. “They’re generalizing us into our schools and not recognizing the importance of individual majors.”

To solve the issue of students potentially not feeling recognized, specific departments at the undergraduate level will have the ability to schedule award and recognition ceremonies separate from the graduation ceremony itself, Luntta explained.

The changes were decided by the commencement committee, which is comprised of faculty from various departments across UAlbany. However, it seems as though many faculty members and the students themselves were not consulted on the changes.

Sheri Stevens, the director of Community Public Service Program, a division of UAlbany’s graduate program in social work, was unaware of the changes before receiving the university-wide commencement email on Feb. 16 and believes the university should have sought more input from students and faculty.

The commencement schedule was first sent out on Feb. 16 via an email from Interim President James Stellar. Another major change mentioned in the email was the graduate-wide ceremony on Friday, which is set to replace their department-specific ceremonies.

Stevens fears the change could potentially prevent first generation families from attending the ceremony.

A similar concern was shared by Tania Martinez, a graduate social work student. She initially planned on only attending her departmental ceremony, but after learning that there will only be a graduate school-wide celebration on Friday she has decided to cancel all commencement plans.

The Friday commencement fails to align with family work schedules, Martinez said. She and her peers plan to have a meeting with campus administration to address their concerns with the hopes of bringing back the departmental ceremony, which she believes to be more intimate and informal than the larger commencement ceremony.

Another change is that beginning with the 2017-2018 academic year, all summer, fall and winter graduates will only have the option to participate in May ceremonies, rather than the traditional December graduation.

These changes are causing concern specifically among graduate students who wonder what effect the changes will have on their transcript, as graduate students often complete their dissertation or master’s thesis the summer or fall before the May graduation.

“To make them [graduate students] wait five to nine months to receive their degree is wrong,” Katherine Slye, a doctoral candidate in the political science department, said. “If I finished my degree requirements by successfully defending my dissertation in the summer or fall, my transcript needs to reflect that with an August or December graduation date, not the date I walked across the stage months later.”

Despite these changes and concerns, administration remains optimistic that Commencement Weekend will create a unified experience for graduates, and their families and friends.

“Rolling those ceremonies up to what I honestly consider fairly intimate, walking across the stage, is a very good use of university resources,” Michael Christakis, vice president of Student Affairs, told the Albany Student Press at last Wednesday’s Student Association meeting.

Additional reporting done by Tyler McNeil.