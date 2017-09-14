UAlbany Undergrad Election Guide: Fall 2017
Don’t know who or what you’re voting for in the fall undergraduate student elections? The Albany Student Press has you covered.
When is the election?
Wednesday at noon to Friday at noon.
Where can you vote?
www.myinvolvement.org
University Council Representative
How many seats: 1
The role:
To represent the demands of over 13,000 undergraduate students on the University Council. The 12-member governance board oversees the operations of UAlbany.
Candidates:
- Alondra Berroa
- Alexander O’Leary
- Amanda Demma
Student Association Senate
The role:
SA senators vote on funding student groups, programming such as Parkfest, Camp Dippikill, and more. Primarily divided by residence, academic field, and year, senators are intended to represent the demands of their constituents to university officials.
Alumni Quad
How many seats: 2
Candidates:
- Carlos McArthur
- Bria Taylor
- Desann Carty
Colonial Quad
How many seats: 2
Candidates:
- Katherine Pozo
- Owen Howard
- Lyza Liriano
- Kelvin Collazo
- Katherine Dobbler
- Lauren Ford
Dutch Quad
How many seats: 2
Candidates:
- Terrell Miller
- Kilsy Gil
- Jessica Richards
- Michael Parker
- Josh Kam
- Gabe Flaten
- Benedict Melse
State Quad
How many seats: 2
Candidates:
- Bobby Walker
- Cassandra Jones
- Daniel Fausak
- Chantelle Rivera
- Kyana Johnson
- Guerlony Aly
- Max Sevor
Empire Commons
How many seats: 2
Candidates:
- Bridget Jackson
- Kelsey Daverin
- Nadia Naoum
- Lela Edwards
- Emily Guererri
First Year Senator-at-Large
How many seats: 2
Candidates:
- Micheal Allain
- Jayhair McGowan
- Chi-Chi Igboekwe
- Madeline Brik
- Isaiah James
Freedom Apartments
How many seats: 2
Candidates:
- Jack O’Connell
- Adam Shayo
Indian Quad
How many seats: 2
Candidates:
- Angel Stewart
- Lilly Umana
- Andrew Clabo
- Peter Mistretta
- Ryan Buchholz
- Paul Zheleznov
- Kenny Barrera
- Jocelynn Marmolejos
- Hailey Capobianco
- Petra Holness
- John Fanizzi
- Gregory Joseph
- Aliana Hernandez
- Logan Losito
- Naieka McTurner
- Luciano DeAngelo
Liberty Terrace
How many seats: 2
Candidates:
- Hannah Smith
- Matthew Coco
- Ben Sippin
- Paulina Hatzipetrakos
- Rajanie Bhudeo
Off-Campus Senator
How many seats: 8
Candidates:
- Emily Matott
- Olivia Johansen
- Phillip O’Meara
- Brianna Castracani
- Chamberlin Harris
- Kevin Berrios
- Mark Anthony-Quinn
- Raymond Strawn III
- Patrick Carroll
- Chloe Smith
- Caty Mara
- Yishan Liu
- Jouly Lajara
- Alyssa Bailey
- Hannah Bostwick
- Cara Berkeley
- Zacharie St. Hubert
- Brandon Dolinger
No Comment
Great work, Tyler! I’m so glad a guide was created for this year’s Fall elections since most students are unaware of who’s who & what’s what.