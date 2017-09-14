UAlbany Undergrad Election Guide: Fall 2017

Don’t know who or what you’re voting for in the fall undergraduate student elections? The Albany Student Press has you covered.

When is the election?

Wednesday at noon to Friday at noon.

Where can you vote?

www.myinvolvement.org

University Council Representative

How many seats: 1

The role:

To represent the demands of over 13,000 undergraduate students on the University Council. The 12-member governance board oversees the operations of UAlbany.

Candidates:

Alondra Berroa

Alexander O’Leary

Amanda Demma

Student Association Senate

The role:

SA senators vote on funding student groups, programming such as Parkfest, Camp Dippikill, and more. Primarily divided by residence, academic field, and year, senators are intended to represent the demands of their constituents to university officials.

Alumni Quad

How many seats: 2

Candidates:

Carlos McArthur

Bria Taylor

Desann Carty

Colonial Quad

How many seats: 2

Candidates:

Katherine Pozo

Owen Howard

Lyza Liriano

Kelvin Collazo

Katherine Dobbler

Lauren Ford

Dutch Quad

How many seats: 2

Candidates:

Terrell Miller

Kilsy Gil

Jessica Richards

Michael Parker

Josh Kam

Gabe Flaten

Benedict Melse

State Quad

How many seats: 2

Candidates:

Bobby Walker

Cassandra Jones

Daniel Fausak

Chantelle Rivera

Kyana Johnson

Guerlony Aly

Max Sevor

Empire Commons

How many seats: 2

Candidates:

Bridget Jackson

Kelsey Daverin

Nadia Naoum

Lela Edwards

Emily Guererri

First Year Senator-at-Large

How many seats: 2

Candidates:

Micheal Allain

Jayhair McGowan

Chi-Chi Igboekwe

Madeline Brik

Isaiah James

Freedom Apartments

How many seats: 2

Candidates:

Jack O’Connell

Adam Shayo

Indian Quad

How many seats: 2

Candidates:

Angel Stewart

Lilly Umana

Andrew Clabo

Peter Mistretta

Ryan Buchholz

Paul Zheleznov

Kenny Barrera

Jocelynn Marmolejos

Hailey Capobianco

Petra Holness

John Fanizzi

Gregory Joseph

Aliana Hernandez

Logan Losito

Naieka McTurner

Luciano DeAngelo

Liberty Terrace

How many seats: 2

Candidates:

Hannah Smith

Matthew Coco

Ben Sippin

Paulina Hatzipetrakos

Rajanie Bhudeo

Off-Campus Senator

How many seats: 8

Candidates: