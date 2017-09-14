Home»News»UAlbany Undergrad Election Guide: Fall 2017

UAlbany Undergrad Election Guide: Fall 2017

/ / 0 / 189
9
Shares
Pinterest Google+

Don’t know who or what you’re voting for in the fall undergraduate student elections? The Albany Student Press has you covered.

When is the election?

Wednesday at noon to Friday at noon.

Where can you vote?

www.myinvolvement.org

University Council Representative

How many seats: 1

The role:

To represent the demands of over 13,000 undergraduate students on the University Council. The 12-member governance board oversees the operations of UAlbany.

Candidates:

  • Alondra Berroa
  • Alexander O’Leary
  • Amanda Demma

Student Association Senate

The role:

SA senators vote on funding student groups, programming such as Parkfest, Camp Dippikill, and more. Primarily divided by residence, academic field, and year, senators are intended to represent the demands of their constituents to university officials.

Alumni Quad

How many seats: 2

Candidates:

  • Carlos McArthur
  • Bria Taylor
  • Desann Carty

Colonial Quad

How many seats: 2

Candidates:

  • Katherine Pozo
  • Owen Howard
  • Lyza Liriano
  • Kelvin Collazo
  • Katherine Dobbler
  • Lauren Ford

Dutch Quad

How many seats: 2

Candidates:

  • Terrell Miller
  • Kilsy Gil
  • Jessica Richards
  • Michael Parker
  • Josh Kam
  • Gabe Flaten
  • Benedict Melse

State Quad

How many seats: 2

Candidates:

  • Bobby Walker
  • Cassandra Jones
  • Daniel Fausak
  • Chantelle Rivera
  • Kyana Johnson
  • Guerlony Aly
  • Max Sevor

Empire Commons

How many seats: 2

Candidates:

  • Bridget Jackson
  • Kelsey Daverin
  • Nadia Naoum
  • Lela Edwards
  • Emily Guererri

First Year Senator-at-Large

How many seats: 2

Candidates:

  • Micheal Allain
  • Jayhair McGowan
  • Chi-Chi Igboekwe
  • Madeline Brik
  • Isaiah James

Freedom Apartments

How many seats: 2

Candidates:

  • Jack O’Connell
  • Adam Shayo

Indian Quad

How many seats: 2

Candidates:

  • Angel Stewart
  • Lilly Umana
  • Andrew Clabo
  • Peter Mistretta
  • Ryan Buchholz
  • Paul Zheleznov
  • Kenny Barrera
  • Jocelynn Marmolejos
  • Hailey Capobianco
  • Petra Holness
  • John Fanizzi
  • Gregory Joseph
  • Aliana Hernandez
  • Logan Losito
  • Naieka McTurner
  • Luciano DeAngelo

Liberty Terrace

How many seats: 2

Candidates:

  • Hannah Smith
  • Matthew Coco
  • Ben Sippin
  • Paulina Hatzipetrakos
  • Rajanie Bhudeo

Off-Campus Senator

How many seats: 8

Candidates:

  • Emily Matott
  • Olivia Johansen
  • Phillip O’Meara
  • Brianna Castracani
  • Chamberlin Harris
  • Kevin Berrios
  • Mark Anthony-Quinn
  • Raymond Strawn III
  • Patrick Carroll
  • Chloe Smith
  • Caty Mara
  • Yishan Liu
  • Jouly Lajara
  • Alyssa Bailey
  • Hannah Bostwick
  • Cara Berkeley
  • Zacharie St. Hubert
  • Brandon Dolinger

 

Tags:

Related Posts

No Comment

  1. Alexander O'Leary
    September 12, 2017 at 2:14 pm — Reply

    Great work, Tyler! I’m so glad a guide was created for this year’s Fall elections since most students are unaware of who’s who & what’s what.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *