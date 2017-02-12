UAlbany Men’s Lax Out for Orange Blood in 2017

ALBANY, N.Y.–Despite the thermometer reading 20 degrees at points last week, it doesn’t mean the men’s lacrosse team will stop practicing. The Great Danes are out for redemption and no amount of frost on the field will change that.

The University at Albany’s men’s lacrosse team (No. 13 in the preseason polls), who is predicted to win the conference for the 5th year in a row, will play its first game in less than two weeks. Even though it’s the first game of a long season, it may be the most important one the Danes play until the postseason. On Feb. 18 UAlbany will travel to Syracuse, the team that ended its 2016 season in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Syracuse won 11-9 and also beat the Danes in the season opener last year. Each game was played at the vaunted Carrier Dome. The Danes return the majority of their key players and head coach Scott Marr (18th season) knows his guys haven’t forgotten the losses.

“We ended our season there last year.” Marr said. “I thought we were right there and I thought we could have won that game if we played a little bit better in the 4th quarter.”

“It certainly gives our guys something to be motivated for going into the preseason,” Marr added.

Even though UAlbany returns a lot of players with big-game experience, the Danes will miss a few key guys lost to graduation and early departure. Former midfielder John Maloney and All-American goalkeeper Blaze Riorden were selected in 2016 Major League Lacrosse (MLL) Draft. Seth Oakes, the leading scorer for the Danes a season ago, sacrificed his final year of eligibility to enter the National Lacrosse League (NLL). He was taken at No. 8 overall by the New England Black Wolves.

The vacancy left by Riorden, who skipped out on the MLL and decided to sign with the Buffalo Bandits of the NLL, will be the most difficult to fill. The reigning America East Defensive Player of the Year in 2016, Riorden was the most crucial piece of an improved UAlbany defense. It is now up to his heir, J.D. Colarusso, who patiently waited behind Riorden for three seasons. Marr says it’s Colarusso’s job to lose.

“Our competition there is wonderful. Nate [Siekerski] is putting pressure on J.D. but J.D. has responded,” Marr said. “He always wanted to be a Great Dane and he is gonna get his opportunity to shine.”

With leaders like Maloney, Riorden and Oakes off in their professional careers, it’s now up to veterans like Connor Fields and Stone Sims to lead the team and help the younger players get accustomed to the fast UAlbany style of lacrosse. Fields knows UAlbany will miss the guys who showed him the ropes, but he also knows it’s now his time to return the favor.

“Seth, Blaze, and Maloney–theyre all huge holes to fill,” Fields said. “But I think we’re ready and I think we can fill those holes. No one individual can fill all those holes but I think as a team we can do it.”

“I’ve just got to give the young guys confidence. They’re all great players. They all came here for a reason. We’re confident in them with the ball and on defense,” Fields added.

With the additions to the team and one more year of experience under the belts of the returning players, the Great Danes’ roster appears to be deeper than it has in recent years. Armed with a number of strong midfielders and defensemen, UAlbany looks poised to be able to sustain its aggressively style of play, a huge plus for a team looking to win an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament after failing to do so last year after an overtime loss to Hartford in the America East championship game. Despite the loss UAlbany earned its first at-large berth in program history before falling to Syracuse. UAlbany has gone undefeated in the conference four years in a row and the guys want to do it again.

“We’ve been a powerhouse in our conference for as long as I can remember,” said junior midfielder Kyle McClancy. “We take our conferences games really seriously. That’s our No. 1 goal coming in to the year–winning the conference.

UAlbany has the firepower to win the conference again, but to advance further in the postseason it will need to give 110 percent at all times. “We didn’t end up last year how we wanted to. I feel like after we started to get up in games and go higher in the rankings, we slowed down our mentality. We can’t do that,” Fields said.

“We have to keep our foot on the gas. I think we’re just as good of a team this year, if not better. We have high hopes.”

The quest for redemption started on Saturday with a scrimmage against Colgate. They have one final tune-up against Princeton before the first official game of the season against Syracuse. Then, it’s go-time.

”We are all pumped and ready. Syracuse is like a rival to us,” Fields said. “We know what Syracuse has and we’re just ready to go.”

If UAlbany can channel that energy and excitement, then the Great Danes have a strong chance of beating the Orange in the Carrier Dome. But if Marr’s team reaches new heights like it hopes to, Syracuse, as well as nonconference opponents Maryland and Yale, won’t be the only high-ranking teams the Danes face this season.