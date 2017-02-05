U.S. Dept. of Education Launches Title IX Investigation into UAlbany Athletics

–ALBANY, N.Y. On Nov. 14, 2016 former women’s tennis head coach Gordon Graham filed an official complaint to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) stating his belief the University at Albany’s athletic department failed to comply with Title IX demands when the school shut down the women’s tennis program last year.

The OCR replied to Gordon on Jan. 11, informing the former coach of the defunct women’s tennis team, that the department would open an investigation into UAlbany’s handling of the situation.

“I believe that UA’s elimination of the women’s tennis team violated Title IX, because UA does not now and has never complied with Title IX’s requirements for equity in athletic participation,” Graham wrote in his initial complaint.

In April 2016, UAlbany announced it would discontinue the women’s tennis program in response to the decision of two other America East schools to drop their own—Hartford and UMBC. The New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) also announced its intent to exit the conference, leaving the America East with only three schools. With just three schools, there could be no postseason conference tournament, meaning an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament was off the table. UAlbany was left with a decision to make—find a different conference or terminate the program. The school chose the latter, leaving Graham and his players—many of whom came to UAlbany on athletic scholarships—out to dry. It should be noted the other two remaining schools—Binghamton and Stony Brook—did not terminate their women’s tennis programs. Binghamton is now independent and Stony Brook joined the Missouri Valley Conference.

The OCR’s investigation will seek to discover if the athletic department failed to meet Title IX demands. The 1972 law, often applied to collegiate athletics, reads, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

The OCR will be conducting its investigation based on the following three-pronged test. In order to comply with Title IX, only one of the qualifications must be met. The school must:

Provide athletic participation opportunities that are substantially proportionate to the undergraduate enrollment. (if school is 50 percent men and 50 percent women, the same must be said for the athletic programs) Demonstrate a continual expansion of athletic opportunities for the underrepresented sex. Fully accommodate the interests and abilities of the underrepresented sex.

UAlbany’s athletic program fails to meet the demands of the first test, according to a press release sent to the Albany Student Press. Despite UAlbany’s 49 percent female population, approximately 40 percent of the athletes on campus are women. Over the past 12 years, the gap between male and female athletes has ranged anywhere from 64 to 109 student-athletes in any given year, per release.

With UAlbany’s failure to adhere to the first test, the OCR must determine if UAlbany has demonstrated its efforts to expand athletic opportunities for, as well as fully accommodated the interests of its female athletes. Should the OCR determine UAlbany has failed to comply, the school risks losing federal funding for its athletic programs.

Bob Lewis, who coached the men’s tennis team from 1972-95, helped guide Graham in the right direction for how to approach the situation. Like Graham, Lewis believes UAlbany is in violation. “They’re not accommodating the interests of women like prong no. 3 says,” Lewis said.

“They’re depriving them of the opportunity to play. What would football do if they didn’t have a conference?” Lewis said.

In his filed complaint, Graham delves into more than the numbers to prove his point that UAlbany discriminates against female athletes. “We believe that eliminating any women’s team amounted to sex discrimination, because UA did not eliminate any men’s team and because UA does not provide, and never has provided, enough women’s athletic participation opportunities, given the undergraduate female enrollment. But still, UA eliminated the women’s tennis team.”

Lewis feels UAlbany can make the situation disappear if the school simply agrees to reinstate the women’s tennis program. Instead of cutting a men’s athletic program to make the numbers proportional, Lewis thinks UAlbany should do its best to get Graham and his players back on the courts representing the purple-and-gold. But according to UAlbany’s Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs, Charlie Voelker, it’s easier said than done.

“It’s not that easy. We can’t re-allocate and take away funds,” Voelker said. When the team disbanded, UAlbany dispersed the tennis team’s funds to hire and promote coaches in other sports, according to Voelker. In other words, UAlbany can’t take the money away from those programs to give back to the tennis team.

Voelker added that UAlbany is in full compliance with the OCR’s investigation. “We are providing the OCR all of the information they want—there is nothing for us to hide,” Voelker said.

Athletic Director Mark Benson was not available for comment.

There is no timetable for the results of the OCR’s investigation. The Albany Student Press will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.