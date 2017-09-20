Top 5 Entertainment Hits to Look Out for This Fall

The fall season is coming and this means fall TV premieres, a new school season at UAlbany, and new music albums. Here are the top five to watch out for.

The first and most exciting premiere on television is the animated FOX sitcom, “Bob’s Burgers” which will premiere on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. The show is about a family running an independently-owned burger joint. It focuses on main character Bob, Linda, his wife, and their kids Gene, Tina, and Louise. The show takes place on the Eastern coast. Its creator is Loren Bouchard who also created “Home Movies,” an animated sitcom that was on Adult Swim about a child filmmaker who films movies about his family.

The premiere of “Bob’s Burgers” is going to be very exciting because of its funny title, “Brunchsquatch.” The episode will feature Beefsquatch, which is Gene in a burger costume and a Sasquatch mask. Beefsquatch made a hilarious debut when Bob and Gene became local television celebrities on the local morning show, which was the premise of the season finale of season two. Also, this previous May, the creators of “Bob’s Burgers” released their newest music album, “The Bob’s Burgers Music Album.”

The second most exciting premiere on television this fall is the longest running animated sitcom of all time, “The Simpsons.” Back at it again, season 29 will premiere on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. This year will feature many guest stars including Kelsey Grammer as Sideshow Bob, who tries to get revenge from Bart after catching him red-handed, framing Krusty for armed robbery. Other guest stars include Ed Sheeran, Shaquille O’Neal, and “Rick and Morty” co-creator Dan Harmon.

The third most exciting event during the fall is the UAlbany Speaker Series. The speaker will be announced on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. The Speaker Series has featured many nationally known figures in politics, sports, and many other aspects. The speakers that have spoken in the past have included former basketball player Erving “Magic Johnson” Jr., Bill Nye the Science Guy, R&B singer Common, former president Bill Clinton, and many others.

The fourth most anticipated television show in entertainment is “Young Sheldon,” a prequel to CBS’s “The Big Bang Theory.” “Young Sheldon” is about Dr. Sheldon Cooper as a kid and is a comedy portraying him as a child. The child is played by Iain Armitage and is narrated by Jim Parsons, who is the actor that plays Dr. Sheldon Cooper on the original show. The show will premiere on Nov. 2 at 8:30 p.m. after “The Big Bang Theory.” “Young Sheldon” will also have a preview on Sept. 25 at 8:30 p.m. The series also stars Zoe Perry, who will play the part of Dr. Sheldon Cooper’s mother.

The fifth and final on the top five is Ringo Starr’s new album, “Give More Love.” Ringo Starr’s new album features his All-Starr Band, Joe Walsh, and former bandmate Paul McCartney. Ringo’s newest album will feature music written by himself, as well as Peter Frampton and Richard Marx. Bonus tracks on his album include a rendition of his hit song “Photograph,” as well as “Back Off Boogaloo” and “Don’t Pass Me By,” which was originally done by The Beatles on the “White Album.”