‘The Help’ Actress Octavia Spencer to Headline Speaker Series

STAFF REPORT— Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer will headline this fall’s Speaker Series on Oct. 21 in the SEFCU Arena as part of homecoming weekend.

Spencer’s role as Minny Jackson in “The Help” (2011) launched her into the spotlight. Following her performance, Spencer earned recognition, collecting an Oscar, Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and BAFTA Award, among other awards.

The actress, 47, most recently portrayed Dorothy Vaughan, a black mathematician working at NASA during the Cold War. Set in the 1960s, the award-winning film “Hidden Figures” follows several black female mathematicians making strides during the space race.

Prior to Spencer’s upcoming visit, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor spoke last April as part of the Speaker Series. The series started in 2008.

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., event begins at 8 p.m.

How much: Free.

Additional ticket information: Registration is required, and registrants may receive no more than four tickets. Attendees must bring a printed ticket to the event for entry, and the seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.