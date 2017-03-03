Suspects Unknown in Assault, Robbery on State Quad

A dorm robbery occurred at the University at Albany on Thursday, making it the second incident of its kind in less than a 48-hour period.

At roughly 11:54 p.m. four males gained entry into Tappan Hall on State Quad when a building resident left, they then assaulted a student and took his backpack before fleeing the quad, according to the email the University Police Department sent to the UAlbany community at 2:20 a.m. Friday morning.

No weapon was used in the attack, however, the student was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries including bruising and a laceration sustained during the attack.

The assailants’ descriptions as provided by UPD are as follows:

A light skinned Black male about 6’ tall with a goatee, wearing dark gray hoodie with orange strings, an orange logo and an orange stripe down the back, dark gray sweat pants, and boots.

The second, a light skinned Black male about 5’ 10” tall wearing a black jacket with a hood and white vertical stripes on either side of the jacket and red strings in the hood, light colored gray or white sweatpants, and white and black sneakers.

The third was described as a dark skinned Black male about 5’ 10” tall wearing a black zip up hooded sweatshirt, black and red hat, gray sweatpants with a “U02” printed on the left leg, and brown boots.

And the fourth was described as a dark skinned Black male about 5’ 10” tall wearing a black hooded coat, with dark pants, and black Under Armour sneakers.

Although there is no indication that the males remained on campus following the incident, UPD is increasing their presence on State Quad.

Anyone who may have seen anything or that has information regarding the incident should call UPD criminal investigations at: (518) 442-3177.

The second recent incident occurred on Wednesday morning at about 9:20 a.m. An unknown male stuck and took money from a taxi driver in Collins Circle, after entering the Collins Circle area with an unknown woman, who headed towards State Quad, as stated by the UPD email sent at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday to the UAlbany community.

In this incident, the male suspect has been described a college age black male, approximately 6’0” tall weighing 180 lbs, wearing a black jacket and khaki pants. The female subject is described as a college age black female, approximately 5’0” tall weighing 90-100 lbs, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

The Albany Student Press will continue to update both stories as information becomes available.