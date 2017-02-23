SA Weighs 140 Acre Dippikill Expansion

The largest student-owned wilderness retreat in the country could soon get larger.

In response to new cabin regulations, along with safety and accessibility concerns, University at Albany’s Student Association officials are weighing the possibility of adding nearly 140 acres to Camp Dippikill. The property, listed at $479,000, is currently under legal review.

Should SA purchase the land, it would be the first addition to the Dippikill map since the 1980s.

The property has been up for sale since 2013. However, talks over selling the land have been ongoing for over a decade.

Sophia and Craig Lyons previously owned the property, now owned by their daughter, Leslie. For years, the Lyons maintained a close relationship with Dippikill management. Until recently, Dippikill draft horses were allowed to graze on the land.

Aligning with Dippikill sustainability efforts, the seller reportedly offered SA the property at a reduced price. Under negotiations, the discount is unclear.

After legal review, the property is expected to be weighed on the Dippikill board and board of finance before a purchase agreement is reached. Questions remain over the need to purchase more space at the camp.

“I’m for it and against it,” said Melissa Mosby, senator-at-large and board of finance member, in a statement. “There are questions that must be answered before we make any agreements and I am certain that those questions will be answered as soon as possible.”

Dale Henderson, director of Dippikill outreach and environmental sustainability, anticipates that the new area, being next to Dippikill Road, would boost rentals for the smaller Fox Lair cabins. As of now, Fox Lair tenants have to walk to access the other side of the camp.

Fox Lair was unoccupied 17 times last year. In comparison, cabins like Collin’s Lodge held an 100 percent occupancy rate.

“Having this land would make it much more accessible by car which I think would make these cabins much more desirable to students,” said Henderson.

Consideration of the land has also been motivated by recent regulations which county state that new cabins cannot be built without power. Being close to a nearby power source, the land has been considered as an alternative to running power lines through the woods should a new cabin be built.

In addition to staying in line with county regulations, some SA officials believe that the property could provide a buffer zone between Dippikill and hunting grounds speculated nearby. Austin Ostro, senate vice chair, told the Albany Student Press that these areas have yet to be confirmed.

The future of the purchase weighs in the balance as the student activity fee goes up for referendum next month. In the contingency budget, Dippikill will be granted $210,000, the minimum funding required under SA bylaws. Should the fee be waived for the next two years, the purchase will be unlikely.

If the purchase flops, SA Vice President Colin Manchester said, the possibility of another buyer taking the land could present minor setbacks for Dippikill.

“There could possibly be someone who wants to set up a house there, want to raise a family, transform that land, and not be in line with what we want Dippikill to be,” said Manchester.