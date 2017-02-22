SA Offices at Risk in New Campus Center

A long-expected move to the Campus Center west addition poses a concern for Student Association leadership: Less walls.

Come SA’s move into the west addition, still undetermined, most executive board members will no longer be able to share private offices. Instead, directors will be expected to share work stations.

For SA President Felix Abreu, the move will carry new challenges for future operations. He fears that work stations may be detrimental to privacy.

Abreu is the fourth SA president to be included in Campus Center expansion talks with the university. While learning more about the project throughout the summer — he grew concerned.

“There are some confidentiality things that we’d like,” said Abreu. “Therefore having our own closed environment allows us to feel a little more safe knowing that other people aren’t hearing in when they shouldn’t be when sensitive information is being discussed.”

With fewer rooms, only higher ranking titles within organizational rankings, Abreu expects, will be given office space.

Work stations were included to give the space a touch of openness according to Campus Center Management. A similar design was given to the student group collaborative space which is expected to transfer most student groups from the current building into the new wing.

“The idea of office space has really become passe,” said Scott Birge, director of Campus Center Management.

Michael Jaromin, director of Student Involvement, considers concerns over the new space to be part of a “trade off.” Being closeby a Starbucks and CDTA shelter, he expects the future office to gain more student exposure.

“When you’re down in that space, you’re not going to get as much space, but you’re going to get prime space,” said Jaromin.

Beyond the space itself, Abreu expects the shift to require legislative changes. Private offices are mentioned frequently in the by-laws. Under the Office Allocation Fairness Act of the New Millennium, only several offices have “permanent” status.

SA executive board leaders first discussed concerns regarding the new space with senate leadership over the summer.

“It is a logistical concern that will need to be dealt with accordingly,” said Manchester in an email.

So far, the office shift has been lightly brushed upon. The most recent mention was at a recent senate meeting when Julia Alford, senator-at-large, questioned the timing of Connor Dunleavy’s resolution to rename an SA office the “Joseph T. Bassell Senate Chamber.”

The nearing shift will be the first time the space has changed hands since the late 1970s. Working from the second floor, SA President Dave Gold asked the Campus Planning Board for the site, a pool room, to expand the group’s operations.

Future occupancy of SA’s current office has yet to be determined.