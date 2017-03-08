Robbery Wave Leaves One Student Hospitalized

Last week in a 48-hour period, the University at Albany campus was host to more than one robbery — leaving one student hospitalized and six bandits on the loose.

Incident 1:

Early Wednesday morning an unknown male struck and took money from a taxi driver in Collins Circle, according to University at Albany police.

At roughly 9:20 a.m. the man entered the Collins Circle area with an unknown woman, then he entered the cab while the woman headed towards State Quad, as stated by the UPD email sent at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday to the UAlbany community.

The driver informed the male suspect that he was waiting for the individual who called him to arrive, and the man became agitated and struck the driver before taking his money and heading towards Colonial Quad.

UPD is under the impression that the male suspect is most likely not a UAlbany student and was instead visiting the campus, according to Aran Mull, deputy police chief.

At this point neither of the suspects have been identified.

The male suspect has been described a college age black male, approximately 6’0” tall weighing 180 lbs, wearing a black jacket and khaki pants. The female subject is described as a college age black female, approximately 5’0” tall weighing 90-100 lbs, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

In efforts to identify suspects in incidents occurring around campus like this, UPD and administration have discussed placing cameras in more public areas, particularly at the bus stop on Collins Circle.

To ensure privacy, these cameras would not be monitored daily, however when an incident occurs, UPD would be able to go back through the recorded footage to hopefully identify a suspect or find more information regarding the incident, according to Mull.

Incident 2:

A dorm robbery occurred at the University at Albany on Thursday, making it the second incident of its kind in less than a 48-hour period.

At roughly 11:54 p.m. four males gained entry to Tappan Hall on State Quad when a building resident left. Then, they assaulted a student and took his backpack before fleeing the quad, according to the email the University Police Department sent to the UAlbany community at 2:20 a.m. Friday morning.

No weapon was used in the attack; however, the student was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries including bruising and a laceration sustained during the attack.

Since the incident occurred in the residence halls, UPD was able to pull photos from the video to further assist in identifying the four individuals.

“Our initial estimate is that they are probably not students based on what we are seeing in that video but we do have some good images of the four people that were involved in the situation in Tappan,” Deputy Police Chief Aran Mull said. “We do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the university community from these individuals.”

The assailants’ descriptions as provided by UPD are as follows:

A light-skinned Black male about 6’ tall with a goatee, wearing dark gray hoodie with orange strings, an orange logo and an orange stripe down the back, dark gray sweat pants, and boots.

The second, a light-skinned Black male about 5’ 10” tall wearing a black jacket with a hood and white vertical stripes on either side of the jacket and red strings in the hood, light colored gray or white sweatpants, and white and black sneakers.

The third was described as a dark skinned Black male about 5’ 10” tall wearing a black zip up hooded sweatshirt, black and red hat, gray sweatpants with a “U02” printed on the left leg, and brown boots.

And the fourth was described as a dark skinned Black male about 5’ 10” tall wearing a black hooded coat, with dark pants, and black Under Armour sneakers.

Although there is no indication that the males remained on campus following the incident, UPD has increased their presence on State Quad.