Q + A with Coach Mac

Joanna Bernabei-McNamee, head coach of the women's basketball team, speaks about her life and first season at UAlbany.

Troy Farkas: You grew up in Weirton, W. Va. what kind of place is that? I’m imagining it’s one of those farm towns where every kid in the town goes to the same school.

Coach Mac: Its right in the northern tip of West Virginia. My little town borders Ohio and Pennsylvania. It was a steel mill town with a lot of immigrants in the area that came to work in the steel mills. That’s what my dad did. That’s what my family did and that’s how the living was made there in Weirton.

Q: What were you doing as a child? I assume you were running around a lot playing basketball and tennis.

A: When I was a kid I played outside all the time. Once I got to be in high school I went to the community center and played pick-up with all the guys probably four or five days a week.

Q: So you were playing with all the guys? How’d you match up with them?

A: They let me play so that was a good start. I think more than anything we always enjoyed playing. I definitely became a better basketball player by playing at that age. I went to a small school and the competition was what it was, so it definitely helped me.

Q: So when you went to college you obviously had a great career there. What are some of your fondest memories from playing Division II basketball?

A: My senior year we won the conference tournament and got to go the NCAA tournament. It was the first time our program had ever gotten to do that and now they’re a regular. When I got there, there was a new coach and he was turning around the program so that was exciting. I had great teammates and still some of them are my best friends. We live in all different places but that’s one of my favorite things about playing basketball–we got to be lifelong friends and I got to share a sisterhood with these ladies.

Q: You studied exercise physiology. I pulled up a picture of you and you don’t look your age. You look a lot younger. What’s the secret to your longevity?

A: Probably my kids. And the profession itself is pretty active. You’re on your feet and moving all the time. And the stress of the job certainly has something to do with it.

Q: It’s funny because Will Brown says he has the same issue.

After playing in college you got into coaching. Did you know when you graduated that that was what you wanted to do?

A: For my first three years I thought I was going to pharmacy school. Into my senior year of college, once our last tournament rolled around, I just couldn’t imagine life without basketball, so that’s when I decided I would go into coaching. I was never one of those kids who grew up dreaming I was going to coach. I had no idea but I knew how mad it made my family once I told them I wasn’t going to pharmacy school and that instead I wanted to be a coach. So I knew then that I had to make it work.

Q: What was your parents’ reaction to that?

A: My father was a pharmacist at the time and he was upset. Everyone was upset because they were like, ‘What kind of profession is coaching?’ They thought I couldn’t do anything with that. They weren’t very happy but I just got it and made it my thing. My love for the game was too strong I guess.

Q: What do your parents say now that you’ve had a chance to rub it in their faces a little bit?

A: They love it now. Every now and again I’ll bring it up like ‘Hey aren’t you glad I’m not going to pharmacy school?’ They enjoy it. My father passed away but when he was living they loved the games. It gave them an opportunity to continue watching even though I wasn’t playing. They loved watching the teams I coached and getting along with the team. Now my mom loves every team I’ve been a part of. She’s really a team mom.

Q: Is she one of those moms who will go to every single game no matter where it is?

A: Yes she bakes the team cookies and makes them spaghetti dinners. She’s a great woman. Unfortunately this team hasn’t been able to get that as much. She came up here for a couple months but she got really sick and contracted pneumonia. Normally she lives near me during the season but she wasn’t able to do that this year. She just wasn’t doing very well. She’s recouping and looking forward to getting here next year.

Q: Well tell her to get better! They’re going to need all the food they can get down the stretch.

What was the feeling like winning a championship (2006 as an assistant at Maryland) when you know you put in all the hard work in the summer, in the offseason and throughout the season. What’s that feeling like knowing it all culminated at the right time?

A: It was breathtaking. It was awesome. It was almost surreal. At the time it was happening you don’t realize how cool it is because you’re working. You’re focused on what you’re doing. But with hindsight and now getting to look back…even now when they’re on ESPN promoting this year’s tournament they still show 2006 in the background. And I look back at it and I’m like, ‘Wow that was us.’ But at the time we were so busy. It was like we were engulfed in a mission of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We had to stay focused.

Q: In 2007 you walked away from the game for a bit to care for your two kids. How hard of a decision was that to make? Was it a no-brainer or did you have to mull over it?

A: In 2007 that’s when I was at Maryland. My last year I was pregnant with my second and my kids are eleven months apart. I thought it was a no-brainer because I couldn’t do this and be a good mom. I thought it was a no-brainer that I couldn’t do both. Once I decided to take the sabbatical my husband and I moved back to West Virginia. When we moved back there the recruiting coordinator at West Virginia came to me. The recruiting coordinator at the time got a new job and he needed to hire somebody in August. It seemed like a good thing to do. But after nine months I said that I never see my kids. I missed them to death. So I left and he understood but we continued to live there. We lived there for three or four years before I got back into coaching. That nine months made it a really easy decision for me. When I left Maryland, it was a heartbreaking decision but I needed to do it. It was sad because I really missed basketball. When I was at West Virginia for that nine months I was leaving them every day and every trip. It made me realize I’m not really getting to see them. I’m not really their mom right now. Getting out was a no-brainer there. When they started school they were gone half the day and then they were the ones leaving me. So that s when I decided to get back into it.

Q: So when you did make the decision to give it up, did you have the intention of waiting a few years for them to grow up before getting back to coaching? Or did you think that was the end?

A: I wasn’t sure. I didn’t know in my mind. I thought it would be great if one day I could get back into it. I had to have that mentality in case I did. Because otherwise I never would have been able to get out. You never know when you’re going to get that next opportunity.

Q: It’s funny how things work out like that.

A: I’m definitely pretty fortunate. I would say if you work hard and you’re a good person then good things generally come your way.

Q: So you’re at UAlbany now and you took over for Coach Abe and the best player in UAlbany women’s history—Shereesha Richards—is gone. There are the five America East championships in a row. You came in dealing with some high expectations. How do you think you’ve dealt with that this year?

A: I think we’ve had our highs and lows. I think overall it’s been good. Its different when you go through change when you’re a losing program and it’s a breath-of-fresh air change. But this is a highly successful program and Coach Abe, the person who gave the program that identity, was leaving. The players didn’t have anything to do with that yet they were the ones dealing with the burden of the change. So at first I think you can’t help but have a little bit of resentment toward the situation . They didn’t sign up for that. Kind of like my children when we moved them from their family. That was an adult decision they had nothing to do with. So it was the same thing for Coach Abe. But 19 and 20-year olds had to deal with that decision. It really does impact their lives. For me it’s been a growing process throughout the year. They’re getting to know me and I’m getting to know them. So when I push them they understand what my motives are. When I do something completely different than they did last year, they know it’s O.K. There’s more than one right way to be successful.

Q: Take me back to that first day you were introduced to the team. What did you say to your new players? What did say to set the tone for the way you were going to do things?

A: I said change is never easy but it can be exciting. Life is 10 percent what happens and 90 percent how you react to it. There’s only one thing in life we truly have control over and that’s our attitudes. They already had a championship culture and mentality set here. None of that would change with me as head coach. Maybe the style of play would change. But hopefully we can grow into a relationship where we can truly trust each other. I’ve never lost anywhere I’ve been and I don’t intend on doing that now and I plan on winning more championships.

Q: So you think a 6th championship is in your reach this year?

A: Of course I do.