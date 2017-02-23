Pulling Back the Curtain on Campus Sexuality

As part of Sexuality Month, the University at Albany hosted author Nancy Jo Sales Thursday night as she discussed her latest book, “American Girls- Social Media and the Secret Lives of Teenagers” to a room of roughly 80 students, parents and Albany residents.

The effect social media is having on teenagers and the ‘sexualization’ this culture has on women, was the topic of conversation.

Sales spent the last few years investigating just how social media is affecting the lives of children, teenagers, parents, and even school districts. The author offered insight into just how hard growing up these days can be for teenagers, even more so now with the influence of the ‘pressure to be perfect’ driven by social media and society.

But Sales did not begin her career with the intention of spreading the word of misogyny through her novels and its prevalence in today’s society.

“I didn’t see myself as a feminist crusader until I started learning more and more about these children and the affect social media has on them,” she said.

Sales started out wanting to write novels, but failed in her initial years. She worked at New York Magazine and was given light-hearted stories about magicians and celebrities to write about, until one day her editor gave her the idea about writing a story about teenagers.

She was travelling to Los Angeles as she began her story about how heavily social media affects teenage girls. In LA, Sales was waiting outside a Cheesecake Factory when she saw a group of girls to interview.

Their answers shocked her. Sales asked, “So tell me about you girls; what’s going in your life?” And their response, “Social media is ruining our lives.”

From that moment on Sales knew she was in for a much deeper story than what she expected.

Sales went on to discuss the ‘rape culture’ of today’s society and brought up the lack of diversity in big corporations.

“Snapchat, made from university frat brothers..Google, made up of primarily white younger males, Instagram, frat guy,” she said.

Each of these online apps are based on how you look and your body were all invented by the same type of person, Sales explained.

“It is crazy to think that most teenagers use these apps and don’t even realize what is subconsciously going on in your head, that there is pressure to be perfect…whether it’s obvious or not,” she said.

In response, a mother in the audience asked, “So what can we do?”

In response Sales said, “It is not about the phone and the mobile device that is hindering these girls’ self-esteems; it is the culture we live in. We need to raise these girls and boys from the beginning to respect themselves and each other. We need to help guide the parents as well, to teach them what is really going on online…so they can look out for their child.”

April Ross, a UAlbany sophomore, attended the discussion as part of a class assignment but left with more on her mind.

“I truly learned a lot about social media I did not realize before and it was eye opening because I do have a younger sister and sometimes I fear that she is bullied online and there is no way to openly tell,” she said.

Sales is currently working and reporting for Vanity Fair. In 2013 she wrote “The Bling Ring” which was based on Sales’ 2010 Vanity Fair piece, “The Suspects Wore Louboutins,” which was later turned into a movie.

Her latest book, “American Girls: Social Media and the Secret Lives of Teenagers” was published last February in hard cover, and last week it published in soft cover.