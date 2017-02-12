Possible Suspect Found in Recent Student Death

Albany Police have identified a man that may have been involved in the death of recent University at Albany student, Rajine Martinez, 21.

On Friday morning, police raided the home of Jose Martinez, 31, on Hunter Avenue, the same location police had found a Jeep thought to be involved in the hit-and-run incident. Martinez has been arraigned on charges of aggravated unlicensed operation and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Sources told WNYT that Jose’s possible involvement in the hit being probed in the hit-and-run case. However, police have not confirmed whether Jose’s Jeep Cherokee was the vehicle suspected in Rajine’s death. Additionally, they have yet to determine if Jose was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash.