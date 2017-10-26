Popular Halloween Costumes on Campus

Movies and television shape the popularity of customs and it is no different at the University of Albany. After talking to students, here are some Halloween costumes you can expect to see roaming around Albany this Halloweekend.

Stranger Things

Many Halloween costumes were inspired by the Netflix sci-fi series last year, and you can expect to see many more Elevens walking around campus this upcoming holiday. With the highly anticipated season two buildup, which premieres Oct. 27, you’ll probably be seeing a few 80’s kids with Eggo Waffles in hand this Halloween.

Wonder Woman

While superheroes have always been a Halloween favorite, the highly successful film Wonder Woman is sure to inspire costume ideas this holiday. Fans young and old will be dressing up as Gal Gadot’s modern take on the classic comic book heroine this Halloween.

It

If you thought the clown fade was over, you might be in for a scary surprise this Halloween. From the classic face paint, to balloons and big shoes, clowns are one of the most anticipated costumes this Halloween season. With the popularity of the classic 1990 reboot this fall, Pennywise is sure to make a few appearances around campus.

Baywatch

The late 80’s seem to be a popular theme for Halloween costumes this year, and the Baywatch team is no exception. Lifeguard uniforms are likely to appear this Halloween along with throwbacks to the nostalgic times. Although the costume will give off a Malibu vibe, make sure to check the weather before braving a bathing suit in this chilly fall weather.