Podium Door Upgrade Planned for Summer

As part of the on-going effort to modernize campus, the University at Albany is in the process of receiving new doors.

The university’s Facilities Management team is replacing the exterior doors of buildings on the podium, which have a reputation for being heavy and difficult to open.

“This project will replace sets of 1960’s-era steel exterior door systems on the Academic Podium,” reads the initiative’s webpage. “Replacing these doors is a core deferred maintenance need as they are in poor condition and continue to provide ongoing maintenance and operational challenges to the University.”

As well as being infamously heavy, the doors do not meet the accessibility standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

The Facilities Management team plans to replace the existing doors with “lighter, easy functioning aluminum/glass panel doors.”

The replacement doors will be similar “in style and function” as the ones at the entrances to the Campus Center, the University Library, the Fine Arts building, and the Arts & Sciences building.

Podium buildings slated for the renovation include the Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Education, Social Sciences, and Humanities buildings, as well as the Performing Arts Center.

Construction has already begun on the north and east entrances to the Social Sciences building, and the project is expected to be completed during the fall semester.

In addition to replacing the doors, the project will include “installation of motorized door operators at some locations,” as well as cosmetic renovations to the vestibules between the exterior and interior doors.