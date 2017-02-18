Orange Crush UAlbany’s Hopes in Final Seconds

SYRACUSE, N.Y.—For the fourth year in a row, the University at Albany’s men’s lacrosse team traveled to the Carrier Dome to take on the esteemed Syracuse Orange. And for the fourth year in a row, Syracuse handed UAlbany a loss. But this one, a 10-9 thriller that came down to the final seconds, likely hurts more than the previous season-opening matchups.

Nick Mariano, an Inside Lacrosse preseason All-American, delivered the final blow with two seconds left to seal the victory for the Orange. Syracuse called a timeout with six seconds remaining for head coach John Desko to draw up the final play: a pick play for Mariano. He received the pass from Nate Solomon and before Mariano could process it, his teammates bombarded him in celebration.

“I put everything I had in to the shot and just put it in the cage,” Mariano said.

Like most stars do, he made it look easy. Mariano admitted he didn’t listen in the final huddle until he heard his name called for the pick play. From that point on, Mariano locked in, noting the game-winning play was one they constantly work on in practice.

It took until the final seconds for No. 6 Syracuse (2-0) to pull away from UAlbany, who entered the game ranked No. 12 in the nation. UAlbany dominated the first half, leading by 6-1 with 10:40 left in the second quarter. The Great Danes, who lost midfielder John Maloney and attackman Seth Oakes to the pros, controlled the game’s pace on offense by patiently working the ball around to secure high-quality shots. Six different players scored goals for UAlbany in the first half.

“We came out with the right amount of energy we needed to compete with this team,” said Bennett Drake, who finished with two goals on the day.

After UAlbany’s assault on Syracuse goalie Evan Molloy ended with Jakob Patterson’s first goal of the season, the Orange’s offense started producing at the prolific levels Syracuse fans have come to expect from their men’s lacrosse team.

Syracuse scored twice in the second quarter to trim the UAlbany lead to 6-3. The 6’6” Matt Lane scored his first goal of the season at the start of the third quarter before both teams’ offenses entered a scoring drought. And then in a 1 minute and 25 second span toward the end of the quarter, the Orange put three goals past UAlbany’s J.D. Colarusso, who made the first start of his career (former All-American goalie Blaze Riorden graduated and now plays in the NLL). UAlbany seemingly lost all of the intensity and physicality it started the game with as the Danes entered the fourth quarter trailing 7-6.

“We weren’t attacking like we were earlier in the game,” head coach Scott Marr said after the game. “We weren’t going at the defenders and making things happen. Unfortunately we let their defense dictate how we were going to play in the third quarter.”

“I thought we became tentative,” Marr said.

UAlbany founds its identity again in the fourth quarter, finally scoring a goal after going a full two quarters and change without scoring one. Sean Eccles and Drake scored goals to move the Danes ahead 8-7 with 7:35 remaining. In a then-crucial moment, Sergio Salcido wound up and shot a laser past Colarusso in to the top right corner of the net. He shoved UAlbany defender Stone Sims to the ground immediately after, one of several situations that occurred periodically throughout a game that was physical from the whistle. The referees issued Salcido an unnecessary roughness penalty, forcing him to go to the sideline. He returned a minute later and picked up another goal off a Brendan Bomberry pass, giving Syracuse a 9-8 lead with 4:14 left.

Syracuse held UAlbany attack Connor Fields, an Inside Lacrosse preseason All-American along with Mariano, in check for the entire game. Fields, who had scored in 11 straight games dating back to the 2016 season, was held scoreless by a Syracuse defense that made it a priority to keep Fields from beating them. He may not have scored, but Fields finished the game with four assists.

From the X position behind the net, Fields found Eccles, who tied the game at nine with 3:43 left. UAlbany won the following faceoff and ran the clock down until the shot clock turned on. Time ran out on the Danes and they settled for a poor shot. Syracuse then regained possession and Salcido launched an errant shot over the net. The Orange kept the ball and then Mariano worked his magic to lock up the stunning comeback victory.

Colarusso may have allowed the game-winning goal, but his teammates certainly didn’t see it that way.

“If he’s not in the net, we’re not in the game,” Drake said. “We have the most confidence with him in the cage and going forward especially.”

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Marr is encouraged by the way his team played.

“I’m proud of the way we played—the heart we showed, the ability to come back in the fourth,” Marr said. “I’m proud of our team and our effort.”

UAlbany is eager to bounce back. The team’s next attempt at its first victory will come on Feb. 25 at Drexel.