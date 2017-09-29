OPINION: Trump is Destroying Our Planet for Profit

President Donald Trump knows humans are causing global warming, and he only denies climate change to protect his and other businesses financial gain. It is expensive to battle climate change and it is a “smart” business move for Trump to deny the existence of climate change.

There is overwhelming data and research supporting climate change exists. According to NASA, 97 percent of climate scientists agree that the climate-warming is most likely due to humans. Hard to argue with those numbers, so why does Trump say, “I don’t believe in man-made global warming” during an interview in 2015? Simple: Money.

In 2016, Trump compared climate change to an expensive tax. He’s right, it’s expensive for businesses to stay clean for the environment. According to a report in 2003 done by Property and Environment Research Center (PERC), “businesses spend almost 30 billion a year to comply with environmental regulations.” It would be cheaper to ignore climate change and before Trump became President, he was a businessman. So, Trump knows all about increasing profits by reducing costs. As Trump said in 2013 about global warming, it’s an “expensive hoax.”

Now, if Trump knows that humans are causing global warming, wouldn’t he be concerned? Ask yourself this: are smokers concern about getting cancer from cigarettes? Maybe some are, if not the majority. But there is always that small group who thinks, “won’t happen to me” or “we all die anyways.” This is Trump in terms of climate change. These problems and issues won’t happen when he is around, and if his policies are damaging the planet, we all die anyways.

That sounds extremely harsh and cold. How can anyone disregard human life like that? World Health Organization has a document written by tobacco industries which admitted they knew the cancer-causing effects in cigarettes since the 1950s. Internal documents from asbestos manufacturers stated that they knew of the dangers of asbestos since 1934, according to Environmental Working Group.

In 1966, an asbestos manufacturing company, Bendix Corporation, released a letter stating, “…if you have enjoyed a good life while working with asbestos products, why not die from it.” Another asbestos manufacturing company, W.R. Grace sent out an internal memo in 1972 stating, “…to tell no one anything, no visitors, or discussion of our operations, period.”

In 2005, Dr. Bennet Omalu published his research on chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE among football players playing in the NFL. The NFL denied the claims of the research and it wasn’t until 2016 when the NFL admitted to the cause of CTE. Businesses will hide, deny, and even lie to ensure profits continue and like I stated earlier, Trump was a businessman first.

There is still hope for us and the climate. We can still do our part in helping the environment. We can lobby to our legislatures, volunteer in cleanups, and limit our waste and green gases. If the President wants to deny the problem, that doesn’t mean we should. We can spread awareness about global warming and help, since our President won’t.

Trump is acting more like a businessman, ignoring climate change for an economical gain. He is protecting businesses and possibly his own interests by stopping expensive environmental regulations, which are essential to slow down and reverse the effects of climate change. What Trump is doing to the environment for profit is cold-hearted and cruel, but we can continue doing our part to battle the damage being done to our environment.

Our President might not be willing to save our planet, but there are plenty of people out there who are. Just like businesses before Trump and businesses after, sometimes they deny the truth, to keep the profits up. Even if it sadly means, destroying our planet.