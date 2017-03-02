Nichols Give Danes Emotional Lift

ALBANY, N.Y. — David Nichols did something on the basketball court that no other University at Albany player has ever done at the Division I level and only has been accomplished by one other Dane and that was back in 1957.

What Nichols did was score 40 points in a game and led the #3 seed Great Danes to a 100-71 victory over #6 seed Hartford in the opening round of the America East tournament.

Totaling 40 in a tournament game is impressive alone, but under the circumstances that he has dealt with in the past week have put this 40-point record setting performance in its own category of greatness.

Nichols found out this past Saturday that his sister, Cecilia Coleman 24 of Chicago, lost her ongoing battle with leukemia. He played that night and flew home the next morning, unsure if he would be back with the team for Wednesday’s America East tournament game. Not only did he come back, but Nichols and had a game that will go down as one of the best performances in UAlbany history.

Nichols started the game by making three consecutive three-pointers, which gave the Danes an early 11-2 lead. From there he and his Albany teammates rode off oh his energy and had their foot on the gas pedal the entirety of the game.

“David got us going early,” said University at Albany head coach Will Brown after the game. “I think this was his two hour escape.”

“It means a lot,” said Nichols. “The team and the coaches have been there for me during this tough time making sure I wasn’t down and trying to spend time with me.”

Nichols was fighting back tears while reflecting on the events that transpired over the past couple of days. One thing is for sure he channeled that into his play on Wednesday night.

Nichols eight three-pointers was one shy of tying the school record. What he did on that court was reminiscent of what Peter Hooley did after losing his mother hitting “the shot” against Stony Brook propelling Albany into the NCAA tournament. Hooley even tweeted at Nichols after the game saying, “The power of an angel.”

Everyone in that building was a part of something special. A moment of time that will last forever. We all wish that the circumstances leading up to that game never happened, but for 40 minutes Nichols got to escape reality and recorded 40 points to show for it.

As for the game itself it was a lopsided affair from the tip, but that might have had something to do with the Danes being down this trail before and having a much different outcome.

Last year UAlbany ended their regular season with a 75-59 win over Hartford and then were bounced out of the America East tournament after losing to that same team 68-59 two days later. This year the Danes beat the Hawks 80-62 this past Saturday to end the regular season. With last year’s result on their mind Albany pummeled Hartford Wednesday not trailing for a single second in the contest.

Joe Cremo recorded a double double with 14 points and his 10 assists tied a school record. He and his teammates were aware that Nichols was close to setting the record and wanted to make sure they got the ball in his hands.

“I think my teammates were putting me in good spots. Joe (Cremo) was finding me all night,” said Nichols.

“He’s (Nichols) like a brother to me. I’m proud of him and proud of this team for the effort we had tonight,” said Joe Cremo.

Albany is at Stony Brook this Monday for a semifinal matchup with a team that they’ve already lost to twice this year. The first time the Danes had a 21-point lead on the road at Stony Brook with under 10 minutes to play. The second was a 72-65 loss at Albany in a game that had 11 lead changes.

If the Danes want to get back to the NCAA tournament and back to their prominence they have a long road. If they defeat Stony Brook it is likely that they’re have to go up to Burlington and face a Vermont team that hasn’t lost all year.

Will Brown is eager for that opportunity, “We want to go to Burlington one more time and we have one team standing in our way.”