New Hike in Number of Sexual Assault Reports

Roughly 50 more cases of sexual violence were reported last year than in 2015 at the University at Albany. Once finalized, these numbers are expected to be higher.



So far, current figures from the Title IX office indicate a steadier climb from the previous year when the number of reports had risen dramatically.



Chantelle Cleary, Title IX Director, remains hopeful that the number of reported cases will continue to rise this year. She believes that more students are willing to report sexual violence as a result of greater university efforts to assist victims within the last two years.



“I think the university is doing a better job of letting students know that we’re here to support them,” Cleary said. “So, if [students] have an experience that involves sexual violence, they can come to the university to get more support and resources.”



In 2015, Cleary was the first full-time Title IX coordinator hired at a SUNY school, a position filled as part of a string of efforts to improve the way the handled sexual assault on campus.



One year prior, another office opened with a similar goal: the Advocacy Center for Sexual Violence, a dim-lit space underneath Seneca Hall dorms on Indian Quad.



Approved under former UAlbany President Robert Jones, the center was a response to an expected demand for victim services following state and federal legislative reform targeting sexual assault on college campuses.



The center offers support for victims in the wake of sexual violence. Services are kept confidential unless otherwise directed by a victim.



Since the office opened doors, about seven times as many reports of sexual violence have surfaced. With greater numbers and two staff members, staffing and space are likely challenges for the center in the future, said Carol Strenger, director of the Advocacy Center for Sexual Violence.



“As the cases increase, this is a small staff,” Stenger said. “At some point that’s just not going to be sufficient enough.”



Strenger also remains concerned about the center’s accessibility for victims at the Health Sciences campus in Rensselaer, some 10 miles from campus. She often tables at the campus to raise awareness for the uptown service.



With of all three campuses combined, over 2,000 students are likely to experience sexual assault. In contrast — in the most recent campus security report, there were 11 counts of rape and seven counts of fondling in 2015 reported under the Cleary Act.



“The fact that more people are coming in the door says to me that we are providing services that students want and that they feel like they’ll benefit from is because we know it’s happening,” Stenger said. “Even if you don’t accept the national statistics, why would we be any different than UC Berkeley?”



Years before the center opened up, efforts by the university to improve victim support began as early as 2006 with the launch of a task force on acquaintance rape in response to on-campus rape by two freshman football players.



Aran Mull, deputy chief of the University Police Department believes that the early steps contributed to the current numbers from the Title IX office.



“We knew that was happening, but we just weren’t getting the information so that the institution could actually try to prevent it going forward,” Mull said.



Despite measures, the university was under federal probe twice for mishandling sexual assault cases in recent years. In 2013 and 2015, UAlbany, was put under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for violating Title IX.