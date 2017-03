The Danes left the turf victors against the Minutemen of the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a final score of 17-8. This win marks head coach Scott Marr’s 150th career victory.

“We executed a bit better in the second quarter,” Marr said. “TD [Ierlan] was great on the face offs, and JD [Colarusso] got us going with his saves.”

The Danes’ next game is against Cornell at Ithaca on Saturday, March 4th.