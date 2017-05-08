Men’s and Women’s Lax Teams in NCAA Tournament

The men earn an automatic bid while the women make it as an at-large bid.

No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 5 Denver.

Then, during the announcement of No. 6 Johns Hopkins, the Hall of Fame Room at the University at Albany’s SEFCU Arena erupted in cheers.

On the other side of the room, the UAlbany women’s lacrosse team heard its name called.

Two teams later, after what seemed like an eternity, the UAlbany logo showed up on the ESPNU screen as the No. 8 seed.

“It shows that we’re growing as a program,” said Sarah Martin, a senior on the women’s team and Tewaaraton Award nominee. “It’s nice to see both the men and women in so we can have this joint experience together.”

After falling to Stony Brook 14-12 in the finals of the America East on Sunday, the UAlbany women earned an at-large bid and will travel to Long Island again on Friday to face Northwestern. If the Great Danes can pull out the upset win, they could face Stony Brook for a third time this year.

The men, the winners of the America East thanks to blowout wins over Stony Brook and Binghamton this weekend, were given a home game by the selection committee. UAlbany head coach Scott Marr’s team will face No. 9 North Carolina, the defending national champions.

“We couldn’t be any more excited,” Marr said. “You couldn’t ask for any better.”

The UAlbany men will play on Saturday at 7:30 at Casey Stadium. Should they advance, the Danes will play the winner of No. 1 Maryland and No. 16 Monmouth/Bryant. UAlbany lost to Maryland by one goal on April 22.

Follow @TroyFarkasWCDB and @WCDBsports for frequent updates on the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams throughout the week.