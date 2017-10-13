Meet the Editors
Editor-in-Chief: Elise Coombs
Managing Editor: Tyler McNeil
News Editor: Milo Votava
Arts & Entertainment Editor: Diego Cagara
Opinions Editor: Daniel Russell
Assistant Opinions Editor: Matthew Noyes
Sports Editor: John C. Longton III
Assistant Sports Editor: Robert Lepelstat
Lifestyle Editor: Gianluca Russo
Assistant Lifestyle Editor: Katie Gibson
Video Producer and Editor: Beayanka Kellyman
Photo Director: Brittany Gregory
Business Manager: Danielle Amoretti
Social Media Managers: Dalia Yan and Taylor Hotelling
1 Comment
Fulfilled Democracy Everywhere, Instantly & Practicably: a How To
Because it gives an equal chance of winning to all combinations of programs, not just parties, Ranked Ballot, voters ranking candidates in order of preference, is Simultaneously both most Just AND most Free. See Preferentiality on Yahoo Groups.Prefer-entiality.Preferential-ity.
Because of this great light in the eyes of the world & cause it always takes its majority from the middle (while giving an equal chance to all proposals, on a case by case basis, not just one at a time & to allViewpoints to sway the mass in their direction) RB is more top-dead-center counter extremist than all the many recent retrenchments combined.
The (simplest to explain AND install, human scale, women’s equal representative (women being the only permanent affirmative category), sufficient for all good purposes & unsurpassedly doable (not requiring legislation to accomplish) “additive” form of RB is counting the first choices & then, if noone has 50%, adding in the next choices, & so on, til someone finally does. RB, plus running on the single issue (of RB), promising a citizens advisory board, based on ”Organized Communications”(OC), randomly assigned discussion groups electing reps (by RB) to higher & higher random levels, til one small group remains, will give us instantpracticable fulfilled Democracy everywhere.
The recent win for RB in Maine, the first right-leaning place to adopt it, is transformative. RBwill truly allow anything from (win-win) Sharing The Work, the workweek attached to the unemployment rate (to endfoot-dragging & too big to fail & maximize motivation & prosperity), through Women’s Equal Representation, all the way to replacing public education with having to prove you can read to vote (now that learning is universally valued & there’s broadband & 24/7 infinitely reiterative teaching machines).
RB will give the Parliaments a chance to do away with the last vestige of Biggest-Gang-On-The-Block-Ism by choosing their Prime Minister by RB & Presidential systems the means to end the last vestige of King-Of-The-Hill-Ism by choosing their Presidents by RB, give both a shining example to show the world, give the Muslims a means to choose their leaders from the great non-violent mass in the middle & give collective leaderships a means to avoid adventurism & subj4ectivity & save all that money now being wasted on dead-end war & war preparation, but how can we ask it of others if we do not have it ourselves?
RB is the answer to all things. It will give us All Powers to Their Lowest Appropriate Level, Sharing the Work, A PERFECT MARRIAGE OF Frugality & Liberality, Rich & Poor, Left & Right, FREEDOM & JUSTICE, Young & Old, Tradition & Modernity, Red, Black & White, Woman & Man, self-interest & idealism & Palestinian & Jew, Justice with an Eye for Freedom & Freedom with an Eye for Justice, A Head for the Headless (tech) Beast, An Ecological Politics, Skillful Means & a Middle Way, but it will not change the essence of anyplace that adopts it, only give them more light-footedness & nuance.
Let all for RB try to install RB where they are, get on the ballot, run on the single issue, promise an OC based Citizens Advisory Board, ask those who sign their petitions to petition for them as well, cast a blank(None of the Above) ballot, demand a response from office holders to RB &/or help this effort or others like it. A full page national ad would be sufficient to put RB to all the world, assuring that everyone knows that everyone knows about RB & making RB impossible to ignore. Please help make this message as big as possible.
zoe morgan roman christian sydney z
movement for ranked ballot
USA, Planet Earth