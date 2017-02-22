Local Troy Startup Key Player in VR

SpaceoutVR, Inc. was founded in 2015 by two former NYU college buddies, in affiliation with StartUpNY. StartUpNY is a government sponsored program, fostering partnerships between universities and startup businesses, partly designed to create internships for SUNY students. Three of the nine SpaceoutVR employees started as interns. Dennis, the Chief Operating Officer, projects SpaceoutVR, Inc. will hire at least ten interns in 2017.

Virtual Reality (VR) went mainstream in 2016, launching a new type of interface between computers and people: “spacial computing.” Become more familiar with spacial computing, and spacial computing development skills, to make opportunities for joining teams who design and market mind-expanding VR. In neighboring Troy, NY, SpaceoutVR, Inc. is developing artificial intelligence for self-personalizing content, organization, analysis, entertainment, and distribution for their proprietary VR systems. In the global circus surrounding VR today, their concepts, art, and operations distinguish SpaceoutVR as an industry-leading beacon.

“SpaceoutVR is a hybrid of cognitive computing and spacial computing. The space is intelligent; the ability for a cognitive agent to follow a command is critical to the adoption of this medium,” CEO, V. Owen Bush shares. Owen developed management skills while assembling multimedia production teams. “Our main question is: How do we improve communication?”

Spacial computing at the low-end is most popular because of its technical advantages over the high-end. It frees the user from cables and consoles, and it requires no devices beside a smartphone and simple VR goggles. To sample it, you can find inexpensive cardboard goggles, and free mobile apps like the Google Cardboard demo app, and the “automagical” social media app, SpaceoutVR. Even without goggles, you may get a sense of the interface and experience – just install a VR app… then move your phone until the white dot points at what you want!

The largest potential market for VR is the Facebook-sized market (1.86 billion monthly active users.) Designing and building the first killer app for VR is among the hottest business targets in a decade. No one is sure exactly how the components of VR will fit together. Nonetheless, major players around the world placed big bets in 2016 on this high-tech industry, which is projected to generate $25 Billion in annual revenues by 2020. For examples: Facebook bought high-end VR hardware company Oculus for two Billion dollars; and Swiss healthcare VR developer, MindMaze raised over $100 million, which is more than the total of similar investments the prior five years. Computer-related consumer goods promoter and popular monthly magazine since 1983, PC World points out, “virtual reality has already inspired totally new genres of computers, and wormed its way deep into Windows.”

While “PlaystationVR” was the VR term most searched for VR, at number nine, “Virtual Reality” was the number one most-searched term among Chinese Tech News searches in 2016. High-end goggles are too expensive for most Chinese consumers, but VR arcades are popular. Shanghai has over 25.

“The person who is experiencing VR is having fun, but for the people observing it is even more entertaining,” Lan Chunru, the founder of Chuyu VR Cafe told Asian high-tech industry fan site, TechNode.

Business skeptics at Venturebeat say it’s “unclear whether developers will be able to produce high quality experiences, quickly, in order to satisfy the anticipated demand.” There’s a lot of work for liberal arts students: writers and musicians, as well as graphic artists. Each proprietary VR chatbot (automated, verbal, personal assistants, like Apple’s Siri,) guides users with helpful comments. Each comment, especially localized references and jokes, means script-writing work for language majors.