Last Minute Halloween Costumes

Halloween is fast approaching and college students everywhere are facing the same dilemma. Whether it’s because they got invited to a last-minute party, they forgot to prepare, or they’re just too broke, countless people are scrambling to find a cute and easy costume. Find yourself in a similar predicament? Well, don’t worry. There are a number of simple, DIY costumes you can whip up with things you already have in your closet.

Skunk

Use your classic little black dress or a black t-shirt and top for the base. Cut up an old, whit

e t-shirt or scraps of felt into long stripes to glue on your front and back, and you’re a skunk! Just take your eyeliner and give yourself a little black nose, and you’re all set. Make sure you shower beforehand, though. Looking like a skunk is cute. Smelling like one is not.

Robber

What about that black-and-white striped shirt you have? Pair it with the same black pants from the skunk costume to become a classic bank robber. This one can function as a couples costume as well! Get your best friend to be a cop and prove to Instagram how adorable you two really are. The only way this costume can go wrong is if you actually get arrested.

Tourist

Want to get some use out of the Hawaiian shirt you bought at Goodwill? Break out your cargo shorts or jeans, throw on sandals or sneakers, and you’re a tourist. Bonus points if you bring a disposable camera (do they even sell those anymore?), take selfies with everything, and ask for directions to the nearest Olive Garden.

Witch

Don’t forget about that classic little black dress. Find a cheap witch hat and you’re ready to cast spells all night. If you can’t find or don’t want to buy the signature pointy hat, do dark makeup and draw “blood” dripping from your mouth with red lipstick. Nobody can hate a classic vampire costume.

Bonus

Are you looking at your closet and still feeling uninspired? You could always take a plain t-shirt and just write “COSTUME” on it with black marker. Sure, it may be lame, but it’ll get you through the holiday, which is all we can really hope for.