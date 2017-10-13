How to write for us
Writing for the ASP is easier than you think.
In order to begin writing you will have to be on one of the section’s mailing lists: News, Arts and Entertainment, Sports or Opinions. In order to get on these mailing lists simply email the section editor (found in the contact us sections) and ask to be added to the list. You can join as many lists as you want or just one.
The next step is receiving the weekly emails from the sections with story ideas for the week typically sent out from Sunday-Tuesday. If you like one of the pitches you can email back to cover it on a first come, first serve basis. You also may choose to reply with an idea of your own.
After being chosen for a story you will be given a word count, angle and deadline to finish the story by. Being published three times in a semester makes you a Staff Writer, otherwise you are considered a Contributing writer.
We look forward to working with you. Feel free to contact us for more information.
-The Staff
