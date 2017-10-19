How A Boogie Proves He’s Becoming ‘The Bigger Artist’

Music fans across the the world have been anticipating A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s debut album, “The Bigger Artist.”

The Bronx native has been dropping singles and mixtapes left and right since the beginning of 2016, and fans have been eager to finally hear an album from the 21 year old. A Boogie became really popular after dropping his debut mix tape, “Artist” in 2016.

Throughout the project, he speaks on his past relationship and how he has been done wrong. This inspired A Boogie to write one of his most popular songs “DTB Interlude.” Throughout the song, A Boogie repeats how he can’t trust women, especially after his previous girlfriend cheated on him and got pregnant by another man. In the album, A Boogie also shows his melodic soft-spoken sound but he also shows fans that he can actually rap. This shows how versatile and talented he truly is.

Before delivering his debut album, A Boogie released a six-song EP which featured hits like “Macaroni” and “Baecation.” With “The Bigger Artist,” one can’t help but notice how unique the album cover is. The album cover shows A Boogie’s hand over a sheet of loose leaf paper. His hands are in position as if he is playing the piano but instead of piano keys you notice women attached to his fingers. This is eye-catching because in his previous mixtapes, there’s the same piano format. What makes this one different and unique is that now A Boogie is in full control of the piano instead of being controlled.

On Sept. 29, A Boogie gave us all what we have been waiting for: his debut album, “The Bigger Artist.” The album consists of 15 songs and featured artists such as Don Q, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Robin Thicke, and many more. With an impressive line up of artists, he featured on his debut album he also worked with some impressive producers, including Metro Boomin, Cardo and Young Troy.

He showed how diverse he can be with this project by dropping singles that are catchy like “Say A.” He also shows his rapping style in songs like “Money Sprung” and “No Comparison.” The album seems to get better with every listen and it’s safe to say that A Boogie did pretty well with his debut project, especially for having over 60,000 sales.