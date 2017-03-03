Campus Events to Promote Body Positivity

In conjunction with National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, the University at Albany will be hosting “Celebrate Every Body Week,” a series of programs to promote body positivity.

During the week of Feb. 27, UAlbany’s Counseling and Psychological Services will be hosting three nights of events along with Middle Earth, Nutritional Services, and Campus Recreation. Each program will feature giveaways and those who attend will have a chance to enter a raffle for a Fitbit.

“We have shifted the messaging away from eating disorders and towards promoting healthy ways to approach body image, nutrition, and fitness, as these are more universal to our student body,” Vivian Hwang, a staff psychologist at CAPS, said.

According to a Feb. 2013 survey conducted by the National Eating Disorders Association, roughly 20 percent of college students have or have had an eating disorder. However, only 6 percent of college students who have disordered eating were seen by a health professional.

Although disordered eating is not talked about as often as eating disorders, Hwang explained that body image issues and disordered eating are much more common on college campuses than their more talked about counterparts.

According to the psychologist, disordered eating may be a symptom of an eating disorder such as a pattern of abnormal eating behaviors like binging and purging, but may not necessarily indicate that the individual has a diagnosable eating disorder.

“Disordered eating is more common than eating disorders, and has a varied presentation in which individuals may have a not-so-healthy relationship with eating and food,” she said. “Issues with body image are likewise sometimes part of the symptom presentation of an eating disorder, but someone with negative body image doesn’t automatically have an eating disorder.”

Due to its prevalence, CAPS focuses its attention more on raising awareness for body dysmorphia and disordered eating, in hopes that students will seek out psychological and/or medical support before they develop a diagnosable eating disorder.

On Tuesday, CAPS and Campus Rec are co-hosting three group exercise classes: Yoga at 4:30 p.m., Zumba at 5:45 p.m., and Salsa at 7:00 p.m.

The following day, Sodexo’s Executive Chef, Gerald Oriol, will be joined by campus dietitian, Donna Duffy, for a cooking and mindful eating demo. The demo, which will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Patroon Room, will educate students on how to fuel their body with food that is not only healthy, but tastes good as well. Those who attend can expect refreshments.

The following night, Thursday, CAPS will be hosting a body-positive painting session where students will be encouraged to paint the best part of themselves.

In the past, CAPS has hosted Celebrate Every BODY Week in March, following National Eating Disorder Awareness Week. Previous events have included a body-celebrating burlesque workshop with a local burlesque performer, a hula hoop class, a movie screening, and a panel of campus experts to talk about body image issues, according to Hwang.