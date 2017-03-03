Gender Neutral Housing Proposals to SA

Student Association senators showered praise for a call to make gender neutral housing available on all University at Albany living areas on Wednesday.

But Residential Life has yet to embrace the resolution. Carol Perrin, director of Residential Life, denied any need to expand the housing program across campus under current demand.

“Right now, based on our numbers and the demand, we can’t accommodate that request,” Perrin said.

What’s more, such requests could be stalled by structural setbacks. Some living areas such as Alumni Quad and Dutch Quad lack the space provided for gender neutral housing, which is limited to apartment clusters and suite sections.

“That becomes a little bit dicey there, but I don’t think we wouldn’t be averse to looking at it,” Michael Christakis, vice president of Student Affairs, said.

Resolution sponsors, Rachel Eager and Nadia Naoum, were also critical of university policy. They criticized the Residential Life ’s current section-limited model, advocating for students in high academic standing to select gender neutral housing beyond specific areas.

Housing fluctuates yearly based on availability. This year, Residential Life received backlash over the distance between gender neutral housing clusters on Empire Commons and the Podium, a roughly seven-minute walk.

While applying for gender neutral housing, Naoum became upset by her choices on Empire Commons. Unsatisfied with Residential Life’s response, she decided to draft the current resolution, later co-sponsored by the senate body.

“So I believe that everybody who fills out the application should be able to live wherever you want, not because there’s one person of the opposite sex,” said Naoum. “Males and females live right across the hall from one another so I don’t understand why they can’t live together on any living area.”

Gender inclusive housing options have been available since 2012 after being recommended to the university by the LGBTQI concerns advisory committee two years prior. The move was one of several suggestions made by the committee which included establishing gender-neutral restrooms and changing rooms.

This was the second time SA passed gender-neutrality legislation. Last year, the senate passed a resolution that called for gender-neutral bathrooms.

The resolution was passed on the same day as President Donald Trump rolled back federal guidelines which allowed transgender students to use any bathroom that matches their gender identity.

“Moving forward, the more we can do to resist that kind of thinking, the better,” said Andrew Cutrone, senator-at-large.

