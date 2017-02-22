Facing Crackdown, Union Seeks “Sanctuary” Protection

Three white boards were positioned near a table where University at Albany graduate students gathered on Tuesday to forward their worries to SUNY higher ups.

Red lettering covered the top half of the first board: “Why We Need Sanctuary.”

In the Graduate Student Association office, doubtful that UAlbany immigrants affected by White House orders will remain shrouded from federal authorities, students penned postcards urging SUNY to take broader action.

This was the first move by a GSA-Graduate Student Employees Union of Albany “sanctuary campus” task force. The group, spun out of recent discussions in the Association’s wages and benefits committee, is concerned with what they describe to be kinks in SUNY support for immigrants under the cloud of detainment.

Some of the task force’s objectives are based off a university petition started in November calling for Interim President James Stellar to declare UAlbany a “sanctuary campus.” Such designations are reserved to SUNY, Karl Luntta, UAlbany director of media relations, told the Albany Student Press in December.

Despite multiple petitions asking for “sanctuary status” throughout the system, the SUNY board of trustees avoided adopting the term last month in a resolution reaffirming support for undocumented students. About six percent of UAlbany students are undocumented.

The resolution, passed on Jan. 24, advocates for legislation supporting DACA and financial aid for undocumented students. Additionally, it reaffirms anti-discrimination policies and pushes to expand resources for immigrant and international students.

“My problem with the resolution is that they sort of maintain certain ideas, but they didn’t really advance any,” said Jessy Poole, a graduate English major, at the Tuesday event.

The task force asks for state-operated campuses to immediately adopt state “sanctuary” protections released by state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman last month. Under the current resolution, campuses are asked to adopt these guidelines by Apr. 1.

In addition to this change, the task force requests a plan addressing the future of international, immigrant, and refugee students.

Five days after the resolution passed, an international student from Stony Brook University was detained at John F. Kennedy Airport. She was from Iran, one of seven Muslim-majority countries listed under President Donald Trump’s late January travel ban.

Jessica Manry, co-chair of the sanctuary campus task force, fears further immigration orders threatening more international students at UAlbany. Some 35 students and faculty

on campus are currently affected by the ban.

“If President Trump is willing to defund a university because its asking for its students to be protected and not be deported and able to visit their families on holidays — that seems like a worthwhile battle to me,” said Manry.

Her and task force co-chair Caitlin Janiszewski are anticipating to meet with Stellar soon to discuss their concerns. Stellar was one of 400 college presidents to sign a petition for Trump to keep DACA.

“We understand and respect our students’ concerns regarding the ongoing debate over immigration policies, and we remain unwavering in our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Michael Parker, UAlbany associate director of communications in an email. “The University at Albany is an international community, and we value that.”