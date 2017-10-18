Defense Brings Down Sacred Heart

In a game dominated by strong defense, the University at Albany’s Women’s Field Hockey team defeated the girls from Sacred Heart, 3-0.

From the moment the game started the #20 ranked UAlbany Great Danes took over and never looked back. The Danes scored all three of their three goals in the first half on their way to the 3-0 victory, extending the Danes win streak to four and bringing their record to 8-5.

“It was a pretty good day,” said UAlbany head coach Phil Sykes. “Mid-week games are always tough. To say that we’re going to be super mentally sharp in a mid-week game is an understatement.”

Though, to the untrained eye that statement might not seem to hold up after the Danes’ performance. The Danes’ first goal came with twenty-two minutes left in the first half. Freshman Katie MacCallum, from Edinburgh, Scotland, put the ball in the back of the net off an assist from senior Kelsey Briddell.

Even though she is just a freshman, MacCallum is a member of Scotland’s U18 National Field Hockey team, having also played at the U15 and U16 levels. She leads the team in scoring with seven on the season.

With just under sixteen minutes remaining in the first half, the Danes found the back of the net once again. Picking up the assist once again was senior Kelsey Briddell, with sophomore Dana Bozek putting it past the goalie this time. Less than ten minutes later the Danes sealed the game away with their third goal. MacCallum found the back of the net for a second time with six minutes left in the first half off a pass from senior Anna Bottino. From there on out the Danes defense shut down the Pioneers offense.

“In the second half they played much better to make it a game. But we got the W and I saw some good things, so it was a good effort,” said Sykes.