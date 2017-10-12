Danes Loss Snaps Home Win Streak

ALBANY, N.Y. — The men’s soccer team suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss at the hands of #23 ranked University of New Hampshire at Casey Stadium on Wednesday snapping a nine game win-streak dating back to last year.

The Danes had a 1-0 advantage in the second half and did not conced a shot on goal until under 33 minutes to play to their Wildcat foe, but the momentum changed late in the game and became the ultimate difference.

“You never want to lose and every conference game is a battle,” said UAlbany head coach Trever Gorman. “New Hampshire is a good team and there’s a lot of good teams in our league.”

The loss drops the Danes to 9-3 on the season and 2-1 in the America East Conference.

Last year it was the exact opposite outcome between these two teams. The Danes were down 1-0 late in the second half and scored in the 84th minute to tie the game up with Nico Solabarrieta scoring the game winning goal with six seconds left.

This year UAlbany didn’t lose the game in the final seconds, but they did give up two late goals to suffer the defeat.

After a scoreless first half it was Solabarrieta who put the Danes up 1-0 with his 4th goal of the season when he stole the ball from a Wildcat defender in front of the net and ripped a shot home. From there the Danes put the pressure on as Afonso Pinheiro and Moosah Khanat both had shots on the UNH end of the field. From there the game changed.

Knowing they had to put the pressure on the Wildcats came out with a sense of urgency and swarmed the ball all over the field. UNH kept the ball down on the UAlbany side of the field for what seemed like several minutes until they broke the tie.

UNH Forward Jake Doherty grabbed a loosed ball in front of the UAlbany goal and scored tying the game 1-1 with 10:37 left to play. The goal came in a skirmish with multiple players on both sides fighting for the ball.

“We just got ourselves caught in a couple of situations that we would normally try to avoid,” said Gorman.

The game winning goal came in a similar situation for the Wildcats. The ball was bouncing around right in from of the UAlbany net when UNH defender knocked it in with a header with 3:16 left in that match giving them a 2-1 lift, which would be the deciding factor.

“These games always come down to moments here or there,” said Gorman.

The Danes did however have a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds. UAlbany brought the ball up the field and were trying to set up one last play in desperation. That’s when Jeff Medina was found with a pass and shot it just wide right, which would have tied the game with 15 seconds left.

“We’ll take a look at the tape tonight and we’ll get better from it,” said Gorman

The loss was a gut wrenching heart breaker in a game that UAlbany dominated and imposed their will for most of the contest. Until facing the Danes, the Wildcats have only surrendered three goals on the season and have seemed like an impenetrable force. UAlbany was playing well on both sides of the ball and ran with a team that not many have been able to this season.

Looking ahead the Danes have another conference game this week when they travel down to Baltimore and square off with UMBC at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Last year UAlbany beat UMBC 2-0 and are looking to emulate that this year and get back on track in their final five games of the season.