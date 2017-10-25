Danes Get Back to Winning Ways

ALBANY, N.Y. — UAlbany’s Daniel Krutzen’s lone free kick goal in the 34th minute put the Great Danes over Hartford 1-0 on Friday night.

After controlling much of the first half, the Great Danes finally had their chance in the 34th minute after a Hartford foul right outside the penalty box.

Krutzen stepped up to take the shot from 24 yards out and curled the ball around the wall into the upper corner of the goal to put the Danes ahead, providing the only goal that UAlbany would need as they held Hartford to only one shot on goal.

“I think that is the first time this season we got a free kick from that spot. I was kinda waiting for it since I have been practicing a lot from there too,” Krutzen said. “It was the right spot, I didn’t think about it, I just hit it.”

With the win, UAlbany improves to 10-4 on the year and 3-2 in the America East Conference. The win also snapped a two match losing streak for the Danes. The loss dropped Hartford to 4-9-3 on the year and 0-4-1 in the America East Conference.

“I thought we played well, especially in the first half, controlled the tempo, controlled the game, created a lot of good chances,” Coach Trevor Gorman said. “Hartford came back at us, good team, fought hard the whole way through and we maybe made it a little difficult on ourselves in the second half for a few moments, but overall we have to be pleased with the shutout, the win and three points in the league.”

In a rematch of last year’s America East Championship game, the Great Danes controlled the game from start to finish. The Danes outshot Hartford 13-6 within six shots on goal compared to Hartford’s one. Much of that can be attributed to UAlbany’s defense who had their sixth clean sheet of the year.

“It’s [the defense] been pretty good, it all starts with our forwards, when they need me I try to be there to help them out, they help me out when I make mistakes,” goalie Danny Vitiello said, who has five shutouts on the year. “We stepped up tonight getting another shutout and that’s all we need to do really.”

The win also improved the Great Danes home record to 6-1 on the year.

“We’ve had success here the last couple of years and success brings confidence and hopefully the fans keep turning out and we enjoy playing in this environment,” Coach Gorman said of the team’s performances at home this year.

Up next the Great Danes are home to Hartwick on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. in another America East Conference matchup — their final home match of the 2017 regular season.