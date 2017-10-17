Danes Dominate on Senior Day

Before the game, the University at Albany women’s soccer team celebrated the successful careers of two time America East champion senior forwards Morgan Loder and Vivian Vega on SeniorDay at Casey Stadium.

After the game, the Great Danes got a chance to also celebrate their second straight win to improve to 3-3-1 in America East play behind a single game program record-tying hat trick performance from junior forward Mariah Williams in UAlbany’s 4-1 over Maine Sunday afternoon—becoming the first UAlbany player to accomplish the feat since 2012.

For Williams, who scored just five goals in each of her first two seasons with the Great Danes, her three goal afternoon versus the Black Bears will be a day those in attendance including Williams herself will never forget.

“It is awesome to score three goals,” Williams said. “We knew it was a must-win today, we came out hard and we did not let down as we try to finish the season strong.”

The Great Danes got the scoring going early when Williams connected on a long-range pass from junior defender Caroline Kopp past the outstretched arms of Maine goalkeeper Samantha Cobotic into the back-left corner of the net.

In the 12th minute, Williams put her name in the box score once again ripping a line drive shot from outside the box for her second goal in three minutes to give UAlbany a 2-0 lead.

After a goal by Black Bears sophomore defender Priscilla Domingo off a free kick right before the half to cut the lead to 2-1, the Great Danes would come out with a different level of intensity- shutting out Maine in the second half.

In the 81st minute with the score still 2-1, Williams showed off her dribbling ability side stepping a Black Bears defender before ripping a shot inside the left post into the back of the net for her third goal of the game and seventh of the season.

Miranda Badovinac sealed the win scoring on a header in the 86th minute off a cross field pass from Katie Gowing and over the head of the goalkeeper Cobotic to make it 4-1 UAlbany.

“We need results, and seeing how a team responds to that is enlightening as a coach,” head coach Nick Bochette said. “We have a young group that seems to soak up the pressure and want more. A great result to send Morgan Loder and Vivian Vega off on their Senior Day.”

Vega is second on the team with three goals and third in points with six on the season.

The Great Danes out-shot Maine 14-8 for the game including 7-2 in their dominant second half performance.

Cobotic made her first start in net for the Black Bears all season long and just second match played this season, allowing four goals to UAlbany in place of starting goalkeeper Annalena Kriesbich- who suffered an injury in Maine’s last match versus Vermont last Sunday.