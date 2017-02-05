Can the Dead Bring Life to Your Anatomy Program?

Since the 16th century anatomy students have been learning on cadavers. But with the rapid growth of technology, undergraduate students are increasingly turning to advanced computer modeling instead of preserved dead humans, and some educators are questioning if the next generation of medical practitioners are being cheated of valuable early experience.

While in medical school, dissecting cadavers is mandatory for graduation – for good reason, no patient would want the doctor performing heart surgery for the first time to have never seen or felt a real human heart; in undergraduate anatomy studies there is no formal policy that requires students to learn on cadavers.

The point of undergraduate anatomy and physiology is to learn a general overview of the parts of the body and how they work, which is the basis for all forms of study on the human body. Students enrolled in undergraduate anatomy classes may go on to become medical doctors, nurses, physical therapists, chiropractors, forensic anthropologists, and biological anthropologists, just to name a few.

But human anatomy computer programs fail to consider the variability of the human race. Take a look at the person sitting next to you. Their hands don’t look like yours, their legs aren’t the same length, and hopefully their face isn’t the same as yours. This is the product of sexual reproduction where genes are mixed at random.

According to Adam Gordon, a paleoanthropologist and the director of the human biology program at the University at Albany, variation within a population is important for students to see and learn.

“It’s only having like a lab where you have multiple dissections going on at once that you see this variation as it presents itself. That could be really instructive,” Gordon said.

Despite its importance, UAlbany does not use cadavers in its anatomy course.

UAlbany professor Cara Ocobock, who studies the human body in extreme environments, agreed that students are not always prepared for the real world.

Ocobock, who used to teach anatomy at Grand Valley State University where undergraduate students used cadavers, said when her former students moved from introductory anatomy courses that are based on books, power points, and online resources to a course using real dead bodies, “they say this looks nothing like the picture.”

A huge part of the cadaver experience is actually feeling tissues and seeing the relationships between different body parts.

“We’re visual and tactile creatures and we’re 3D visual creatures,” said Gordon. “It’s hard to quantify but there are at least for myself, a qualitative difference, at least from my own work, in holding a bone, measuring a bone in person, versus I take 3D laser scans and occasionally take measurements off those scans. It’s not the same.”

A downside to using cadavers is the human tissues and muscles are of course real and they can get destroyed when students cut through multiple layers of the body to get at other structures they need to study. Once destroyed, these muscles and tissues can no longer be used for study. The computer models have an advantage because students can easily dive into the deepest parts of the human body without ruining the chance to go back and look at those structures closest to the skin.

When undergraduate anatomy programs do have cadaveric-based labs, most often there is a medical school attached to it. This allows the bodies already dissected and studied by the upper level graduate students to be passed down to the undergraduate students for study, dramatically reducing the cost to the undergraduate program.

But for a university without such labs, housing, preserving, and using dead bodies for undergraduate study, can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Charles Hilton, a UAlbany anatomy professor, estimates that the cost of a new lab with all the associated facilities to be about $500,000, and that’s just the beginning. The school would also need to fund the staff to organize and keep track of bodies, a professor in charge of the lab, and janitors specially trained to clean up biohazards.

A lab would also have to meet the guidelines set out by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which would mean constant monitoring and repairing of expensive machinery and tools used in the lab.

Liability and cost were two factors that may have nixed previous attempts to get a cadaveric-based lab at UAlbany.

According to David Strait, who started the UAlbany anatomy and physiology program, he had laid out a long-term plan for a lab but was denied the approval to apply for a Keck Foundation Grant that could have provided up to $1 million. He then asked for help through university funds but was also denied.

The liabilities were too much for UAlbany to risk, according to Louise Burkhardt, chair of the anthropology department, which runs the anatomy and physiology course as well as many of the public health courses, which pre-medical students need to take.

Liability is certainly something worth worrying about. George Washington University recently discovered it had 50 unidentified cadavers after it had come under fire for mismanaging its cadaver lab. Several families related to the cadavers that had been sent to GW are suing the university and asking for $10 million each in damages.

Other liabilities include student mental health. Working with the deceased can take a psychological toll on some students.

According to a study by New Zealand’s Auckland Institute of Technology, based on the Impact of Event Scale, 30 percent of students exposed to cadavers exhibited post-traumatic stress and after 18 months, 7 percent of students still exhibited post-traumatic stress.

The Impact of Event Scale, according to Regis University, is a 15-item questionnaire, which attempts to “reflect the intensity of the post-traumatic phenomena.”

Student health may be another factor. Formalin, a chemical used to preserve biological tissue in cadavers, readily breaks down into a much simpler form as the toxic gas formaldehyde, which can cause irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat. The CDC says that some people are more sensitive than others and while one person may be perfectly fine around the gas, others may end up “sick or uncomfortable.”

The CDC also warns that prolonged exposure to formaldehyde will lead to cancer, although there is not enough research to determine at what levels of exposure that is.

Hilton, who’s been teaching anatomy since 1989, said in recent years there’s been a considerable shift away from gross anatomy, which is anatomy at the macroscopic level, toward biochemical anatomy, or microscopic level. So, students are spending less time learning about the muscles as a whole, and are spending more time under microscopes looking at the tissues up close and how different chemicals react with the cells.

In a joint study between Stanford, Michigan State University, and University of Central Michigan in 2014, it was concluded that cadaveric learning is better than learning with computer models.

“Our findings indicate that educational technology can enhance anatomy instruction but is unlikely to fully replace cadavers,” said Cary Roseth, a co-author of the study.

Students learning on the cadaver were 16 percent better at identifying body parts than those on the multimedia system, and 11 percent better at explaining physiology.

But whether students catch up once they come face-to-face with a cadaver is another piece of the puzzle and only raises more questions. But that’s science, right?