Campus Club Tackles Human Trafficking

University at Albany students joined together Wednesday night to discuss ways that they can combat local and global human trafficking.

At their third meeting, the students discussed how to work with organizations that help human trafficking, as well as working with the school to help students learn about this topic and just how to get their club up and running.

The club began with the help of Dennis McCarty, a UAlbany adjunct, after learning just how many students were actually interested in learning about this topic. McCarty teaches in the School of Criminal Justice here, and began teaching a class on human trafficking last semester.

But his goal with the club, which began with the help of students from his packed class of 40 students, is to have them run it.

“Part of my philosophy is if we just get together to talk about how sad it is (human trafficking) then it will get nowhere, this club is about actually doing something” he said.

Since the club is just beginning, there is no voted E-board, so the president, vice president etc. have not been elected yet, but will be very soon.

On the agenda for this semester is official recognition by UAlbany. With recognition comes money, and that money will be put towards goals of the club. Goals of the UAlbany Students Against Human Trafficking Club include reaching out to shelters who help the victims, organizations who help the victims, and also bringing in speakers who are knowledgeable in the field of human trafficking.

This club also wants to create tabling events in the LCs to provide students with information about this new club, facts about human trafficking, and how to help or join the club.

There is a 2.0 GPA requirement to join the Students Against Human Trafficking, but you can join without any major or minor requirement

“I took the class last semester and became so intrigued by it. I didn’t know much about it and the semester-length class automatically sparked my interest so much that I think I want to make a career out of it,” Brianna Civitano, a sophomore, said. “Learning from a classroom is one thing, so I think it’s time to actually go out and see for myself now, and that is what this club will provide.”

Another goal of the club is to provide support to global and national websites who are working towards stopping human trafficking. To do this, they will write letters, have a position in the club to monitor the amnesty website, and when the website has an article about human trafficking, then send letters in with student signatures, make a monthly petition for all students to sign and lastly, partner with the Amnesty website. The Amnesty website (amnestyusa.org) is a global movement of people fighting injustice and promoting human rights.

Human Trafficking is a local, national, and global tragedy. It is the action or practice of illegally transporting people from one country or area to another and is typically for the purposes of forced labor or commercial sexual exploitation. Human trafficking can be found in such businesses, not just sexual labor, such as individuals who work in the nail salons, the sale of organs, and labor trafficking in general.