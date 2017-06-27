Campus Center West Addition Occupancy Begins

Throughout most of its history, hard hats were required in the Campus Center west addition. Things are different now.



As of Monday, the uncompleted new wing was open to the public for the first time in three years.

Student Involvement was the first office to move into the addition. While still subject to change, the Student Association and Multicultural Resource Center are next likely to move in, Russell Patterson, Campus Center Management assistant director said.

The building is expected to be mostly operational before next semester (due to flooding delays, the auditorium is expected to open next spring).

“For a long time, our institution didn’t have a space where there’s a lot of community and opportunity,” said Karla Jaime-Benitez, associate director of Campus Center Management, about the new space.

Combined with the east addition, Campus Center expansion totals over $60 million.