Budget Details for Presidential Search

Up to $245,000 could come out of university coffers in the hunt for potential picks to head the University at Albany.

Russell Reynolds Associates, an international search firm, was recently tapped to lead in the University Senate’s presidential search under a $200,000 contract with an extra $45,000 cap on additional expenses.

Through Freedom of Information Law, the Albany Student Press requested the full contract last week. The contract is expected to be released by Mar. 21.

On Friday, the presidential search committee first met with the firm. Planning to send three to four recommendations to the SUNY board of trustees by June, the presidential search committee expects to interview potential candidates within the months ahead.

Michael Castellana, chair of the University Council, has not mentioned a backup plan should the SUNY board of trustees not accept any of the candidates provided. The contract is set to extend to 2018.

“I don’t ever want to deal with hypotheticals,” said Castellana. “I have every intention of this being a successful search.”

Groundwork for the presidential search committee began in September after James Stellar was picked by the SUNY board of trustees to replace Robert Jones as UAlbany interim president. Stellar made clear no intention of taking the post.

The 18-member committee set a list of priorities in the fall, some of which were fueled under Jones. Stellar told the Albany Student Press that he expects the next president to continue Jones’ enrollment goal of 20,000 students by 2020, announced in 2015.

During Russell Reynolds Associates’ first public forum last Friday, faculty and staff fanned out their concerns about UAlbany’s unsteady line of presidents. Starting with UAlbany President Karen Hitchcock resigning from her post in 2004, the university has gone through a run of seven leaders within the last 13 years.

”I think that if we are going to move forward that the new person is open to understanding what the systems are and how to create bridges and roadmaps to get to that next level success,” said Tanisey Hernandez, assistant director of employer relations in the career and professional development office. “It think that’s going to be beneficial not only for staff that have been weathered through a lack of continuity.”

Prior to Jones, while UAlbany faced financial woes spun out of the Great Recession, the university’s endowment grew 26 percent. At the time, UAlbany President George Phillip gained national attention after gutting arts and humanities programs.

The trust and morale between faculty affected by the 2010 cuts and administration has not entirely faded after Phillip, said Paul Stasi, vice president for academics at United University Professions Albany chapter. “It’s good to expand, but we can’t lose sight of the core academic mission.”

Outside of faculty involvement, four undergraduate students, one of which, Madeeha Khan, serves a representative for the committee, attended the forum.

Some efforts to bring students to the event foundered. Khan, also Student Association director of intercultural engagement, invited SA members to attend the public forum at last week’s senate meeting. No SA members were present.