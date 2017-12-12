Best and worst of the 2015 “Razzies”

By Tabia Robinson

Podium Prespective Director

March 3, 2015

For 35 years, the Golden Raspberry Awards have been awarded to the best of the worst movies released the year before. It’s a play on the well-known film award ceremony the Academy Awards. The 2015 Razzie Award winners were announced Saturday Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. in Hollywood, California. Much like the Oscars, there were performances such as singing, ridiculously hilarious live theater and parody.

There are 10 categories for the Razzie Awards which include Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Actor, Worst Supporting Actor, Worst Actress, Worst Supporting Actress, Worst Screenplay, Worst Remake Sequel or Rip-off, Worst Screen Combo and this year’s new award the Redeemer Award.

According to razzies.com, winners are determined by 757 Golden Raspberry Award Foundation members across 47 states and 19 foreign countries. This year the voters showed no mercy to one actor in particular.

Kirk Cameron won a whopping four Razzie awards out of the 10 that are given. People may know Cameron as Mike Seaver from “Growing Pains”. His movie “Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas” won Worst Picture, he himself won Worst Actor for his role in the movie, the writers of the movie won for Worst Screenplay and Cameron and his ego won for Worst Screen Combo. John Wilson the founder of the Razzie Awards told the BBC, “It’s about on the level of a super 8 movie from when I was a kid. It has no cinematic value at all.”

Other winners included Michael Bay as the Worst Director for “Transformers 4: Age of Extinction.” Rotten Tomatoes, which contributes to the Redeemer Award, has a one star rating for this movie. The consensus is that people are tired of the “Transformers” franchise and they wish Bay would stop.

Kelsey Grammer won Worst Supporting Actor for four movies, “Expendables 3,” “Legends of Oz,” “Think Like a Man Too” and “Transformers 4: Age of Extinction.” The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation had no mercy on Grammer this year. Hopefully this year proves better for him.

The other Cameron, Cameron Diaz, won Worst Actress for her roles in “The Other Woman” and “Sex Tape.” She was also nominated for Worst Supporting Actress, but she didn’t win that honor. That award went to Megan Fox for her role in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” The remake for “Annie” won Worst Remake, Sequel, or Rip-off. Other movies that were nominated for this category were “Atlas Shrugged #3: Who Is John Galt?,” “The Legend of Hercules,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Transformers 4: Age of Extinction” all of which had lower ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

The winner of the new Redeemer Award with help from Rotten Tomatoes voters was Ben Affleck. He won a Razzie for “Gigli” back in 2005, but because of the turnaround for “Argo” and “Gone Girl,” viewers thought he should be redeemed.

Winners of the Razzie’s are awarded with a trophy that according to razzies.com is a “$4.79 gold-spray-painted trophy.” To learn more about the Razzie awards visit their website www.razzies.com and their YouTube page razziechannel.