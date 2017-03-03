Assailant Sought in Collins Circle Robbery

Early Wednesday morning an unknown male stuck and took money from a taxi driver in Collins Circle, according to University at Albany police.

At roughly 9:20 a.m. the man entered the Collins Circle area with an unknown woman, then he entered the cab while the woman headed towards State Quad, as stated by the UPD email sent at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday to the UAlbany community.

The driver informed the male suspect that he was waiting for the individual who called him to arrive, and the man became agitated and struck the driver before taking his money and heading towards Colonial Quad.

UPD is under the impression that the male suspect is most likely not a UAlbany student and was instead visiting the campus, according to Aran Mull, deputy police chief.

At this point neither of the suspects have been identified.

The male suspect has been described a college age black male, approximately 6’0” tall weighing 180 lbs, wearing a black jacket and khaki pants. The female subject is described as a college age black female, approximately 5’0” tall weighing 90-100 lbs, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

In efforts to identify suspects in incidents occurring around campus like this, UPD and administration have discussed placing cameras in more public areas, particularly at the bus stop on Collins Circle.

To ensure privacy, these cameras would not be monitored daily, however when an incident occurs, UPD would be able to go back through the recorded footage to hopefully identify a suspect or find more information regarding the incident, according to Mull.

The Albany Student Press will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to to call UPD investigations at 518-442-3177.