Alumni Quad: Suspect Unknown in Sexual Assault Incident

An Alumni Quad student reported feeling a hand ride up her leg by a stranger dressed in dark clothing early Wednesday morning.

Sitting up around 3 a.m., she found what she identified to be male on the floor beside her bed, who did not have permission to be in her residence, University Police reported. After the student screamed, the man fled the room.

Patrols have been increased by UPD, still investigating the incident.

UPD requests students offer additional information regarding the case at 518-442-3177.