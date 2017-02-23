Alleged Dutch Quad Rapist Faces Decades in Prison

A 26-year-old Guilderland resident now faces up to 40 years in jail, after his October arrest of rape in the first-degree and burglary in the second-degree for entering the dorm room of a University at Albany student and allegedly raping her.

Around 4 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23, a female student woke up to find Franklin Casatelli sexually assaulting her in her Stuyvesant Tower dorm room. The 26-year-old does not attend UAlbany and was arrested by the University Police Department at 2:15 p.m. that same day.

According to a Times Union article, Casatelli rejected a plea bargain in court on Thursday which would have required him to serve 17 to 18 years in prison and then be under post-release supervision for 25 years. Now, he faces up to 40 years in prison if he is convicted of the charges.

During his October arraignment in which Casatelli plead not guilty, an order of protection was signed by judge William A. Carter, despite defense attorney, James Tyner’s claimed that Casatelli does not know the victim’s identity.

The court papers state that the defendant “did have sexual intercourse with the victim while she was asleep and, when the victim awoke and told him no and to get off of her, he continued to have sex with her and told the victim to let him finish. The victim again told him to stop and get off her and leave, which he refused to comply with. The victim was able to get (Casatelli) off of her and he left the room.”

Despite Casatelli’s plead of not guilty, a UAlbany student resported seeing the defendant in the early hours of Oct. 23 leaving Stuyvesant Tower.

“I remember everything,” Jonathan Liuzzo said. “When he got close enough, he asked if he could bum a cigarette and we said sure and handed him one. Thought nothing of it, thought he was just another student. Conversation started back up. He joined in and started to brag that he had just had sex with a girl in Dutch tower, and afterwards she hugged him- that she thanked him, as if he did her a favor.”

Liuzzo recalled Casatelli saying that he was 25 years old and was recently released from prison after being caught selling cocaine and pills at a downtown Albany house. The defendant also mentioned that he used to go to UAlbany before he was arrested and revealed to Liuzzo and his friends the track marks from needles on his arms and a tattooed portrait on his wrist of his mother.

In compliance with the “Timely Notice” provisions of the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistic Act of 1998, an email alert was sent to out to the campus community by UPD informing them of the rape shortly after noon on Sunday and providing a description of the assailant. In the email UPD stated that they were increasing their patrols for the day and had a suspect in mind, they also asked for anyone with information to come forward.

A new notice was sent out around 3 p.m. that day informing the UAlbany community that an arrest had been made. Shortly after, Title IX Coordinator Chantelle Cleary sent out a campus-wide email regarding the sexual assault and the support services available.

“The university recognizes that when violence occurs within our community, it has an impact on us all,” Cleary said in the email.

Just 10 days before the incident, Casatelli had been released on parole from Lakeview Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility in Brocton, NY. The Guilderland resident was previously imprisoned for possession of a controlled substance, according to the Department of Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.