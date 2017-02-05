Contact Us
Contact the Albany Student Press:
Editor-in-Chief – Stefan Lembo-Stolba: theasp.eic@gmail.com
Managing Editor – Patrick Day Tine: production.asp@gmail.com
News Editor – Lindsey Riback: theaspnews@gmail.com
Assistant New Editor: Tyler McNeil
Arts & Entertainment Editor – Eli Enis: artsent.asp@gmail.com
Assistant A&E Editor: Diego Cagara
Sports Editor – Troy Farkas: sports.asp@gmail.com
Opinions Editor – Daniel Pinzon: opinions.asp@gmail.com
Co-Opinions Editor: Ilene Rothman
Lifestyle Editor – Sunny Tsao: Lifestyle.asp@gmail.com
Photo Editor – Brittany Gregory: photos.asp@gmail.com
Social Media Manager – asp.socialm@gmail.com
Business Manager – Danielle Amoretti: asp.advertising@gmail.com
2 Comments
I wanted to make a comment on a story that ran in the February 7th issue. I just wanted to say that I appreciate the ASP bringing Ableism into the view of the larger student body for them to understand better, I say this as a former student at UAlbany who has lived with invisible disabilities since 2004. I also want to say that as much as you hit the nail on the head with the story about activism I would love to have seen a little bit more in the story about how in today’s society a majority of the population does not realize that they do commit forms of “violations”(for lack of a better word) against the disabled population and I have seen it more on the UAlbany campus than anywhere else that I go. For instance there are students that will pull into a handicap parking spot to “wait for a friend” so now that takes that spot away from a person who needs it and if we who are disabled say something then I have seen people, and even had it happen to myself, who have been called names and not even names directed at our disabilities. Students are not the only ones guilty of this because official UAlbany vehicles will take the handicap spots also just so that they can run and go grab food and then the delivery trucks at times park behind our vehicles making it difficult for us to back out of our parking spots. These are also forms of ableism that need to stop because these people just don’t think about others needs. Thank you for your time and I am available to speak if needed.
Thanks for the note, Robin. We are glad you enjoyed the article. If you ever wanted to tell us more about your experiences on campus, please feel free to contact us. Email: theasp.eic@gmail.com