Opinion: Sticking With Friends is the Best Way to Celebrate Halloween

Staying home for Halloween is the best option for people who are too old to trick-or-treat and who are too old to go out to parties. This is also the most viable option for people like me who hate crowds, loud noises, and stranger’s vomit on your shoes. This is the best option if you want to cuddle up with a special someone, or all by yourself, in a nice warm blanket while watching some good movies. And don’t be ashamed of how much candy you can eat in one sitting.

For all that is great about the stay-at-home option to Halloween, there are some serious concerns that you should know about before you decide what to do on the holiday. The stay-at-home method is great if you want to cuddle up to that someone special. But that’s the thing: if you don’t have that special someone to be comfortable with, you might not have as much fun. Eating all the candy you want is nice, but if you’re all alone watching a movie and stuffing your face with candy, you might not have the fun night you wanted. This method might not be right for everyone, but for some, it is the best option.

The next method is not for the faint of heart: the party method. Halloween is a time for college students to recreate The Walking Dead by stumbling around listlessly, except these zombies aren’t looking for brains, they’re looking for parties. The great thing about the party method is that you can go out and have an exciting night by meeting some good people, drinking (if you’re old enough), and vomit on the shoe of a person who really doesn’t want to be at the party. It’s just fun all around.

But there are some downsides to the party method. For one, you have to walk in the cold for hours looking for a party. Your friend group can be separated if a cute boy steals your friend for the night or if one of your friends is denied entry at a party’s door. Or maybe one of your friends collapses and can’t continue for the rest of the night. You will be tried, but if you decide to party, have fun and be safe.

The secret to having fun on Halloween is doing both. Who says that you have to go out to party? Get a group of your best friends and acquaintances together and throw a small party at home. It’s the best of both worlds: you get to drink (if you’re old enough), you get to eat as much candy as you want and not be judged because these people are your friends, and you still get to vomit on someone’s shoes. But it’s okay because they’re your friends. Most importantly, remember that the best way to enjoy Halloween is whatever way you want: it’s only fun if you have fun.